If there really is a documentary coming out about Oasis’ reunion, Liam Gallagher doesn’t know about it.

Just months after rejecting speculation about the reported film – saying at the time “There’s been enough said” – the iconic frontman has again squashed the rumours.

Responding to a fan asking about the proposed documentary for Netflix this week, Gallagher bluntly responded: “Not happening.”

In fact, Gallagher claimed that he and brother Noel will not be doing any promotion for the upcoming world tour, tweeting, “Doing fuck all except the gigs”.

Netflix declined to comment when contacted by Rolling Stone AU/NZ this week.

Gallagher’s comments come just days after Oasis announced the 25th anniversary reissue of their fourth studio album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, which will be available on limited edition vinyl, including silver LP and official store exclusive blue and purple marble LP on the anniversary of the original release date, from February 28th. Click here for more details.

Oasis will officially kick off the reunion world tour in July, moving through Europe and the UK, before heading to Australia in November.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Australian leg will kick off with three shows at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium (October 31st, November 1st, November 4th) followed by two more at Accor Stadium in Sydney (November 7th and 8th).

Earlier this week, Oasis fans hoping to see the band’s 2025 reunion tour had their dreams “crushed” after Ticketmaster begun canceling tickets the company believed were purchased via bots.

Ticketmaster reportedly started the crackdown this past weekend, with ticket buyers — many of whom claim to have legitimately purchased tickets — being informed over email that their tickets were being refunded.“It has been identified that bots were used to make this purchase” which “violate the tour’s terms and conditions,” the email read. “These terms were specifically established to limit resale of tickets on unauthorized ticketing platforms for profit. Fans have been strongly advised by all parties not to purchase tickets from unauthorized resale sites, to protect them from fraud or refunding.”

For more details on the Australian tour, click here.