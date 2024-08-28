With Oasis officially back for a major reunion tour, everyone’s wondering who’ll join them – and who won’t.

Given the Gallagher brothers’ outspoken views since their ’90s heyday, the exclusion list is almost as intriguing as the lineup.

The ‘OASIS LIVE 25’ tour will feature 14 stadium dates across Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, with whispers of international dates to follow next year – though the details are still under wraps.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, August 31st at 8am in Ireland and 9am in the UK.

So, who’s definitely NOT making the cut?

Arctic Monkeys

Liam Gallagher hasn’t been shy about his thoughts on Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. He’s critiqued Turner’s detachment from his northern roots and even mocked his ‘American’ accent. In 2023, when a fan suggested Gallagher should dress like Turner from the Tranquility Base… era, Gallagher responded with his trademark flair: “He looks good [but] I can’t be wearing suits on stage, f-ck that snizzle.”

He looks good I can't be wearing suits on stage fuck that snizzle — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2023

In a 2022 BBC Radio 1 interview, Liam also joked about Turner’s American-influenced style, saying, “When he goes back to his mum’s, does he really walk in with that jacket and say [in an American accent], ‘Hey mum, can I have some tea?’ She’s going to give him a clip, isn’t she?”

The 1975

While Arctic Monkeys might still be in the mix, The 1975 definitely won’t be. A resurfaced clip showed Matty Healy urging Oasis to “grow up” and headline Glastonbury, which likely didn’t endear him to the Gallagher brothers. Noel reignited the feud last year by calling The 1975’s music “f-cking sh-t” and Healy a “f-cking slack-jawed fuckwit.” Gallagher also criticised The 1975’s rock credentials, stating, “Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

Harry Styles

Noel Gallagher has also taken aim at the current pop scene, including Harry Styles. Noal lamented the lack of mavericks in the industry, contrasting today’s controlled pop landscape with the ’90s, when bands like Oasis were mainstream icons. “The music industry doesn’t like the mainstream being a load of fellas on drugs, drunk half the time, on a Tuesday,” Noel said, adding that today’s pop stars like Harry are too controlled. Despite Harry’s massive Wembley shows, it’s safe to say he won’t be on the tour.

Taylor Swift

And while Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Wembley run means she’s a major draw, Oasis reunion ticket demand is expected to “absolutely dwarf” Swift’s massive Eras Tour. But don’t hold your breath for a joint appearance – the internet would literally break.