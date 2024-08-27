Oasis have finally revealed their big announcement.

In case you’ve been off the grid, the strongest rumours in years that the beloved Britpop band were getting back together started to spread over the weekend.

A teaser appeared on the Gallagher brothers’ social media as well as the official Oasis page. The clip, styled like their iconic logo, showed the date “27.08.24” before flickering to “8am.”

It initially seemed to be just another tease in a long history of Oasis rumours, but the signs were undoubtedly strong. Liam Gallagher dedicated “Half the World Away” to his brother Noel at Reading Festival, fuelling speculation about a 2025 tour. He also dedicated “Cigarettes & Alcohol” to those who supposedly hate the band, while the same teaser clip with Tuesday’s date appeared on the stage screens at the end of the gig.

Liam spent much of Sunday addressing the rumours on X (formerly Twitter), sharing articles and commenting, “I never did like that word FORMER,” and, “Listen it’s Saturday morning you lot are scaring me with all this fucking talk of Tuesday can we not just enjoy 1 day at fucking time Rastas.”

And now we know what Oasis have got planned.

The band are officially reuniting for a run of shows across the UK and Ireland in 2025. You can check out all of their reunion dates below.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” the band wrote on social media.

The dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin will be Oasis’s “only shows in Europe next year,” it’s also been confirmed, meaning Australia and New Zealand miss out (for now).

“Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year,” reads an official statement.

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday, August 31st at 8am in Ireland and 9am in the UK.

In the meantime, you can watch Oasis’ last gig at V Festival in Staffordshire in 2009 here.

Fans had no idea they were witnessing the end of an era on the day. After a year of touring their album Dig Out Your Soul, the Britpop band played a 19-song set including hits like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova,” closing with the Beatles cover “I Am the Walrus.”

Oasis 2025 Reunion Shows

