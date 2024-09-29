Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Oasis—the Britpop kings—are gearing up to set the world on fire again.

The long-feuding Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, have been teasing fans with cryptic hints about their Live ’25 world tour, and now the latest teaser has sparked a supersonic frenzy. Everyone’s hoping Oasis will finally roll with it and bring the tour Down Under, so we can all Be Here Now.

A series of billboards have appeared in major cities across the globe, featuring the cryptic message: “Be careful what you wish for,” with a reveal set for Monday, September 30th and the U.K. group’s oasisinet.com website.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear which cities the billboards have appeared in, but sharp-eyed fans on X (formerly Twitter) have speculated that at least two are in Toronto and Chicago.

Earlier this month, similar billboards were spotted in the U.S., hinting at potential American dates. In New York’s Times Square, a large electronic billboard—reportedly sponsored by Amazon Music—displayed a photo of the Gallaghers with the cheeky message: “If we need to put up a billboard to get these guys to come to the States, here it is.”

The hype around the mysterious messages has reached fever pitch, and Oasis fans are again eagerly waiting to see what the band has in store. While details remain scarce, the global teaser campaign has everyone talking. Could this be the final confirmation of a full-scale reunion tour? Will new music be part of the equation?

For Australian fans, the big question is whether the Gallaghers will be making their way Down Under.

The teaser campaign comes after NME recently released an exclusive report hinting at potential cities for Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour, including Melbourne and Sydney. According to the publication Australia is on the list, along with stops in the U.S., Canada, South America, and Asia.

The news follows last month’s announcement of the band’s UK and Ireland shows, marking their first live performances together since their bitter split in 2009.

While Oasis has always had a special connection with Australia, their history here is filled with highs and lows. They’ve previously toured Australia several times throughout the ’90s and early 2000s, with Aussie fans seeing hits like “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova” performed in the flesh.

Liam Gallagher has added further fuel to the fire by teasing the possibility of new music during the tour.

When a fan asked him on X (formerly Twitter) if Oasis had new material, Liam replied, “Yep, it’s already finished. It’s in the bag, mate.” It remains to be seen whether these songs will make their debut during the Live ’25 tour, but the anticipation for any new Oasis material is palpable.

Speculation is also building around who will join the Gallaghers on stage for this monumental tour. While original guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs is expected to return, there are rumours swirling about guitarist Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell being part of the lineup.

Drummer Alan White, however, is believed to be sitting this one out. The ever-volatile relationship between the Gallagher brothers may bring some unexpected surprises, but that tension has always been part of the magic in their live performances.

Oasis’ comeback is more than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Their initial ticket sale for the UK shows faced backlash due to long queues and dynamic pricing, leading the band to add two extra Wembley Stadium dates. Addressing the situation, the Gallaghers made it clear: “We owe everything we have to the fans. This tour is for them.”

As the world waits for the September 30th announcement, one thing is clear: Oasis is gearing up for something big. The question on everyone’s mind is, will Australia be part of the Live ’25 tour? If the rumours are true, next year could be one for the books.