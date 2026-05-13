It’s hard to believe it’s been a full decade since Northern Beaches favourites Ocean Alley dropped Lost Tropics, the debut album that launched them from a backyard shed to global stages.

To mark the occasion, the band is celebrating with a limited edition 10th-anniversary vinyl repress and a three-part archival music video series.

The special anniversary vinyl of Lost Tropics comes in two variants, limited to just 500 copies each. They go on sale today, May 13th, at 4pm AEST exclusively through the band’s official store. Alongside the vinyl, the band has dug into the archives, restoring old footage for a video series that revisits fan favourites “Pretty Little Devil”, “Hold On”, and “Feel”, giving a glimpse into their early years.

Released independently back on May 13th, 2016, Lost Tropics was the perfect follow-up to their Yellow Mellow and In Purple EPs. It was the moment Ocean Alley truly nailed their signature sound – a hazy blend of reggae grooves, psychedelic surf-rock, and jazz influences that would inspire countless Aussie indie acts. Recorded and mixed by Callum Howell at Jungle Studios and mastered by Steve Smart at Studios 301, the album’s 11 tracks laid the groundwork for everything that was to come.

Ten years on, the album has racked up over 230 million streams globally, with tracks like “Holiday” and “Lemonworld” hitting ARIA Platinum status. It’s an album that just keeps finding new fans, re-entering the ARIA charts during reissues in both 2021 and 2023.

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The release of Lost Tropics was the catalyst for their international career, kicking off a massive 40-date European tour that saw them selling out shows and starting their journey to becoming one of Australia’s biggest live exports. Since then, they’ve graced the stages of huge international festivals like Lollapalooza, Sziget Festival, and Austin City Limits Music Festival, and headlined massive venues like London’s Alexandra Palace.

Back home, their growth has been just as huge, selling over 80,000 tickets across their 2026 Australian and New Zealand tour.

Of course, that was just the beginning. Four more albums followed – Chiaroscuro (2018), Lonely Diamond (2020), Low Altitude Living (2022), and Love Balloon (2025) – producing 10 singles certified Gold or higher across Australia, New Zealand and the US. Their breakout hit “Confidence” went viral not once, but twice, helping push their total catalogue streams past a mind-boggling 1.37 billion.

It all started with Lost Tropics, and this 10th-anniversary celebration is a fitting tribute to the album that put them on the map. For more on how they got their start, check out our history of the indie-psych success story.