Ocean Alley has announced that the scheduled Melbourne, Adelaide, and Sydney dates of their forthcoming tour will be postponed until November amid current COVID-19 restrictions.

In light of new restrictions, all dates on the scheduled tour will be seated shows — with the exception of Perth, set to take place on the originally planned date of September 1oth.

Ocean Alley’s Brisbane shows will now take place at Riverstage on Friday, August 20th, and Saturday, August 21st. Those who had tickets for the Sunday performance at Fortitude Music Hall will be allocated tickets to the Saturday show.

The band has added a third Sydney date to the tour, for a venue takeover from November 6-8. Ticketholders will be split evenly across all performances. Melbourne’s scheduled date at John Cain Arena will be moved to November 11th, while Adelaide will take place on November 27 & 28.

“This tour has been more than 16 months in the making, but as you know, COVID continues to affect us all nationwide. We’ve been working closely with venues and state health departments, creating different border exemption and quarantine plans in line with each state’s changing restrictions to ensure we were doing everything in our power to get this tour on the road,” Ocean Alley shared in a statement. “However, the latest outbreaks in several states mean we have no option but to postpone our shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, and Sydney until November.”

You can find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘Infinity’ by Ocean Alley

Ocean Alley 2021 Australian Tour

With Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Dulcie

For more information and tickets head here.

Friday 20 August

Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday 21 August

Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday 10 September

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle

Saturday 6 November

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday 7 November

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Monday 8 November

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Thursday 11 November

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 27 November

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 28 November

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide