Ocean Alley have announced a new set of tour dates, presented by popular festival SummerSalt, with support from Skegss, Allah-Lahs, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv, and Seaside.

The ‘AUS Coastal 2026’ tour will kick off at Canberra’s Exhibition Park on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, before heading to Torquay Common on Sunday, March 8th, Speers Point Park in Lake Macquarie on Saturday, March 14th, Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday, March 15th, wrapping up on the sand at Glenelg Beach in Adelaide on Saturday, March 21st.

The tour is presented by popular festival SummerSalt, which has a mission of bringing people together at scenic locations to bask in the euphoric atmosphere of live music.

‘AUS Coastal 2026’ will follow a huge run of show for Ocean Alley’s Australian tour in January and New Zealand in February, which will see the band take on their biggest Australian headline shows to date in supporting of their fifth album Love Balloon.

The six-piece, comprising Baden Donegal (vocals), Angus Goodwin (guitar), Lach Galbraith (keys/vocals), Mitch Galbraith (guitar), Tom O’Brien (drums), and Nic Blom (bass), recorded Love Balloon in three stages over about two months, working for the first time with producer Nick DiDia, an all-time great in the rock space, who has worked with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against the Machine, and Powderfinger.

“He’s a legend,” Donegal told Rolling Stone AU/NZ last month. “His rock experience probably suited our style, even though we weren’t going in there to make a rock, or heavier record. It was such an organic kind of way that we came across working with Nick.”

The band have emerged as one of Australia’s hugely successful musical export. Across the five albums, including 2022’s critically acclaimed Low Altitude Living, they have inspired audiences around the world with their unmistakable sound.

With chart success across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and USA, and nine accredited singles of Gold or higher, Ocean Alley are now entering a bold new chapter – and with stadium-sized ambition in sight, they’re poised to leave an enduring mark on the music landscape for many years to come.

The band will be supported by Skegss, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv, and Seaside across all shows, as well as Allah-Las for all shows except Adelaide. The Grogans will instead support in Adelaide.

Skegss have grown from small-town surf punks to ARIA-charting rock heroes, known for chaotic live shows and their spirited album Rehearsal, while Babe Rainbow, hailing from Byron Bay, embody psychedelic joy and coastal ease.

Rising stars Mid Drift bring bright hooks and charm, Le Shiv merge genres with international acclaim, and Seaside balance dreamy melancholy and alt-rock energy, marking a new wave of Australia’s coastal sound.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ Allah-Las are returning to Australia with their sun-drenched California sound, blending surf, folk, and rock honed across five acclaimed albums, while Melbourne’s The Grogans fuse surf, garage, and punk across a prolific catalogue and global tours.

General sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday, October 31st. There will be artist, SummerSalt, and Live Nation presales running from 9am on Thursday, October 30th, and a Spotify presale from 11am on Thursday, October 30th. For complete tour and tick information, see here.

OCEAN ALLEY AUS COASTAL TOUR 2026

PRESENTED BY SUMMERSALT



Saturday, March 7th

Exhibition Park, Canberra ACT

Supported by Skegss, Allah-Las, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv, & Seaside

Sunday, March 8th

Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

Supported by Skegss, Allah-Las, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv, & Seaside

Saturday, March 14th

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Supported by Skegss, Allah-Las, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv, & Seaside

Sunday, March 15th

Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast QLD

Supported by Skegss, Allah-Las, Babe Rainbow, Mid Drift, Le Shiv, & Seaside

Saturday, March 21st

Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA

Supported by Skegss, Babe Rainbow, The Grogans*, Mid Drift, Le Shiv, & Seaside

*Allah-las will not be playing in Adelaide, and will be replaced by The Grogans.