After her recent East Coast tour, singer-songwriter Odette has released her new single and video, “Seahorses”.

Reflecting on the track, Odette says, “’Seahorses’ is buoyant and fun and scathing. I wrote this when I was angry and joyous at the same time in the studio with Kiah. It’s how I was looking at the world in that moment and everything felt beautiful and nightmarish at the same time. I think it still does.”

In the self-directed music video, Odette captures joyful, fleeting moments with friends, preserving these snapshots as memories. “This is my favourite video I’ve ever done and I directed it!! Monte (@monteemadeit) is one of my favourite producers I’ve worked with.

“He’s the kind of guy who will get on the ground when you do, it just makes the space feel very collaborative and exciting! This video is just me and my friends having fun together. I wanted to document everyone digitally so I can look back at the funny things we did when I’m older. I love them with my entire heart. I wouldn’t be here without them, seriously.”

Odette re-emerged this year with “Reverence“, signalling a fresh start for the artist. Born in Bath, England, and raised in Sydney’s inner west, she was influenced by her mother’s love for pop and dance music and her father’s eclectic, punk tastes. She launched her career with her debut album To a Stranger in 2018, followed by the acclaimed Herald in 2021, known for its blend of confessional, piano-driven ballads and spoken-word poetry. Odette has received four ARIA Award nominations, a Platinum certification for “Lights Out”, and three Gold-certified singles. Known for her captivating live performances, she has headlined tours across Australia, the UK, and Europe, and performed at major festivals like Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, and Yours and Owls.

Odette’s “Seahorses” is out now. Buy/stream it here .