After her recent East Coast tour, singer-songwriter Odette has released her new single and video, “Seahorses”.
Reflecting on the track, Odette says, “’Seahorses’ is buoyant and fun and scathing. I wrote this when I was angry and joyous at the same time in the studio with Kiah. It’s how I was looking at the world in that moment and everything felt beautiful and nightmarish at the same time. I think it still does.”
In the self-directed music video, Odette captures joyful, fleeting moments with friends, preserving these snapshots as memories. “This is my favourite video I’ve ever done and I directed it!! Monte (@monteemadeit) is one of my favourite producers I’ve worked with.
“He’s the kind of guy who will get on the ground when you do, it just makes the space feel very collaborative and exciting! This video is just me and my friends having fun together. I wanted to document everyone digitally so I can look back at the funny things we did when I’m older. I love them with my entire heart. I wouldn’t be here without them, seriously.”
Odette’s “Seahorses” is out now. Buy/stream it here.
