Migos rapper Offset has criticised Snoop Dogg following his off-colour critique of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s perennial summer anthem, ‘WAP.’

During a recent appearance on Central Ave, Snoop suggested to host Julissa Bermudez that the track was too overtly-sexual.

“Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him,” Snoop said.

“To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Migos rapper and Cardi B’s on-again-off-again partner Offset has weighed in on Snoop’s remarks. “I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told TMZ. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”

“It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record,” he said. “Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months…it wasn’t that bad cause it went No. 1.”

Offset went on to address the hypocrisy within the rap scene, emphasising the importance of elevating female voices.

“As rappers, we talk about the same shit,” he said. “It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”

Offset went on to clarify that he wasn’t taking aim at Snoop Dogg, but echoed that “We should uplift our women and don’t tell them they can or can’t do something.

“Do you know how long women been told they can’t do something or they shouldn’t do this, or they’re blackballed out of entertainment?”