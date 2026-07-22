Old Mervs are touring Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The indie rock duo are hitting the road to play their biggest capacity venues yet, with shows confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Fremantle, Lyttelton, Wellington, and Auckland (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 27th at 10am AEST. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, July 23rd at 10am AEST.

The tour will immediately follow the release of new album Carparks on October 2nd, which finds Old Mervs reuniting with producer Chris Collins (Ruby Fields, Matt Corby) and features the singles “Heavy in the Morning”, “Tether”, and “She Said”.

“We cannot wait to get rolling into this tour,” says singer David House. “There are heaps of bucket list venues on this run and to get to play this album in them feels bloody good. It’s been a while between headline Australian shows so we are amped to get into !”

Drummer Henry Carrington-Jones adds, “We’ve been sitting on the album for months and months, more than anything we’re stoked to get out and play some new songs and change the set up! As good as it is releasing, it’s always the funnest part playing them.”

Old Mervs 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Special guests to be announced

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Pre-sale begins Thursday, July 23rd (10am AEST)

General sale begins Monday, July 27th (10am AEST)

Ticket information available here

Friday, October 9th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Saturday, October 10th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Friday, October 16th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (All Ages)

Friday, October 23rd

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (All Ages)

Saturday, October 24th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (All Ages)

Saturday, October 31st

Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle, WA (All Ages)

Thursday, November 5th

The Loons, Lyttelton, NZ (R18)

Friday, November 6th

San Fran, Wellington, NZ (R18)

Saturday, November 7th

Double Whammy, Auckland, NZ (R18)