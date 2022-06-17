Way before he went viral on TikTok, Oliver Cronin had legions of fans enjoying his punchy electro pop tracks. However, there’s something to be said about the audience that opens up when an artist goes viral on TikTok.

Cronin can vouch for this personally. After all, his track ‘Boy’s Don’t Cry’ popped off on the social media platform with thousands of users posting short videos featuring the track as part of the latest TikTok trend.

The social media feature helped his Spotify following to more than triple and clock more than 100,000 organic streams in the first 24 hours. The new song also jumped on popular playlists like Spotify’s New Music Friday, *hits different*, The Local List, Pop n Fresh, sadboi hours and Breaking Hits.

“It is etched in society that boys shouldn’t cry, boys shouldn’t share emotion,” Cronin says of the inspiration behind the track. “I hope this song can bring awareness to the mental effects of masculinity, and the pressure for boys & men to prove theirs.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ which dropped earlier this month, we caught up with Cronin as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

How did your artist name come about?

It’s my name! As simple as that! I used to go with my middle name “Asher” but felt that Oliver Cronin is more personal and would have more longevity. It also makes things less confusing!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I’d say it’s “pop” with “hip-hop” flavours. Catchy hooks over smooth beats & hard hitting verses, however as much as I’ve tried to explain she’ll never really get it lol.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Boys don’t cry’ is a track about men’s mental health and the stereotypes surrounding guys. I wrote it on TikTok live and it’s had an incredible reception so far.

‘On Me’ is about owning up to and admitting your mistakes. It’s always important to talk things through when they get rough.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love nature, I love being outdoors. I grew up around the bush and was always at the beach. Whenever I need a break from the city I always love going back to Byron to relax.

Career highlight so far?

‘Boys don’t cry’ hitting 500k first week was pretty awesome, but all the amazing messages and people telling me how my music has helped them will always be a highlight for me.

Fave non-music hobby?

I’d have to say PlayStation… Or hanging out with friends, I’m a big extrovert so I love being around people.

What’s on your dream rider?

I’m honestly pretty easy to please. As long as there’s plenty of food I’m good lol. I love sushi and any asian food really. Probably a “Shine” drink too, they’re a great boost of energy. I don’t usually like drinking before a show but I’d definitely say a bottle of henny or something for the crew.

Dream music collaboration?

This is hard. Justin Bieber & Tory Lanez would be pretty obvious ones, but honestly if I had to pick one, I’d say Mike.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Somewhere in Europe, maybe Italy or Spain, making music everyday, touring the world, hopefully starting a family. Happy as ever.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I hate karaoke. Not sure why, I’ve just never gotten into it, but I’m sure if you chucked on any Post Malone or JB songs I’d have them covered.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

To be myself. It’s a very common one, but it’s something that I always try to live by. I spent so long trying to be like other artists, but when I really started to be myself was when I started making my best music.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Probably sports. I was on my way to be a pro cricketer before my music started taking off. I always love keeping up with the Cricket and Premier league and just mucking around with mates.

