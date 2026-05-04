Oliver Tree is heading back to Australia and New Zealand with a run of headline shows as part of his expansive 2026 world tour.

The massive global tour will kick off in Mexico in May, taking him across major cities around the world including London, New York, Shanghai, and Paris, as well as major festivals like Pohoda and G! Festival.

The local leg will kick off on October 2nd at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, followed by Melbourne’s Forum on October 3rd, Auckland’s Town Hall on October 6th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on October 7th, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on October 8th, and Perth’s Metro City on October 10th.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 8th. Artist and Spotify presales will begin at 10am on Wednesday, May 6th, followed by an Untitled Group presale at 10am on Thursday, May 7th. All times are local.

Known for his electrifying performances and boundary-pushing visuals, Tree’s live show promises to bring Love You Madly, Hate You Badly – his fourth studio album – to life, including all its chaos and emotion.

Released in April, the 17-track album marks Tree’s most ambitious and expansive body of work to date, fully written and produced by the artist himself. Spanning a wide spectrum of sonic and emotional territory, the album includes previously released singles “Superhero”, “Joyride”, “Flowers”, “Deep End”, and “All You Ever Wanted” – each highlighting a different facet of his genre-blurring artistry.

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The album stands as a cohesive yet unpredictable statement, reinforcing his reputation for pushing boundaries across alternative pop, electronic, and hip-hop.

Its latest focus track, “Fuck The Whole World”, has quickly become a standout, following Tree’s viral performance of a remixed version of the track during Subtronics’ set at Coachella.

Accompanying the release is a striking performance video that amplifies the track’s raw energy and irreverent tone – hallmarks of Tree’s unmistakable creative voice. Check it out below.

Love You Madly, Hate You Badly is also the product of an unprecedented global journey. Over the past two years, Tree recorded the album across seven continents and 82 countries, from Africa to China to Afghanistan. These experiences are embedded throughout the record, with diverse instruments, sonic textures, and cultural influences shaping a sound that is both adventurous and deeply personal. The album stands as a testament to artistic exploration without limits.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

OLIVER TREE AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Friday, October 2nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, October 3rd

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, October 6th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland NZ

Wednesday, October 7th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, October 8th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, October 10th

Metro City, Perth WA