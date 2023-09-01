All-conquering pop star Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Australia for the very first time.

Universal Music Australia announced in a press release that Rodrigo will touch down in Australia this month for her first-ever promotional tour of the country.

The GRAMMY winner is heading Down Under to celebrate her second album, GUTS, which is set for release on Friday, September 8th.

While in Australia, Rodrigo will embark on a series of promotional interviews, followed by an exclusive fan Q&A on Friday, September 22nd.

If any Rodrigo fans wish to meet Rodrigo herself and gain event access, they can pre-order GUTS from the singer’s AU store, upload proof of purchase, and follow the prompts there. Runner ups will also get a double pass to the exclusive fan Q&A.

Rodrigo can’t wait to visit this part of the world. “I can’t wait to get down to Australia. I’ve never been and I’m so excited to meet everyone. I’ll see you soon Livies!” she says.

GUTS is Rodrigo’s highly-anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 debut album, SOUR. The album was a chart topper around the world, including reaching number one on the ARIA Albums Chart (it ended up staying in the top 30 for over two years).

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo recently said about the upcoming album. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

GUTS contains the single “vampire”, which went straight to the top of the ARIA Singles Chart. It also contains second single “bad idea right?”, which also debuted in the top 10 of the ARIA Singles Chart.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS is out Friday, September 8th.