25 years ago today, The Living End released their second album Roll On, the last major work to feature drummer Travis Demsey.

The follow up to their 1998 self-titled debut, an album that propelled them to the tops of charts in Australia, 2000’s Roll On marked a sonic shift for the Australian punk rock band. Notably more polished, it shifted away from rockabilly influences towards a modern punk sound, which led to many critics comparing The Living End to seminal bands The Clash and The Who.

The album’s commercial success cemented The Living End’s position as one of Australia’s leading rock acts of the early 2000s. Roll On peaked at No. 8 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and went on to become 2x Platinum in Australia, with the title track landing at No. 15 on the ARIA Singles Charts, and single “Pictures in the Mirror” at No. 18.

“Pictures in the Mirror” also reached the top 20 in New Zealand, while the title track peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart, and appeared in the top 150 of the UK Singles Chart.

At the 2001 ARIA Awards, they were nominated for Best Rock Album, while producer Nick Launay was nominated for Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year for his work on it.

Tracks like “Don’t Turn Away” and “Carry Me Home” became fan favourites on both radio and live stages, as the album strengthened The Living End’s reputation internationally, with tours in Europe and Japan following its release. “Carry Me Home” also went on to appear on the Guitar Hero II soundtrack.

Critically, Roll On was praised for its tight musicianship and mature songwriting, demonstrating the band’s evolution from their debut, while retaining the energy that had first won over fans.

Shortly after the release of Roll On, frontman Chris Cheney was in a serious car accident which gave him a new perspective about where he wanted the band to go. Around the same time, drummer Travis Dempsey left the band, and was replaced with Andy Strachan.

The Living End’s next albums reverted back to a more basic pop-punk-rockabilly sound, and it wasn’t until 2008’s White Noise that they started experimenting with their sound again.

This year, they released their ninth studio album, I Only Trust Rock n Roll, their first in eight years. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Cheney said the new record isn’t just about sound, it’s about intent.

“We have to come off and blow every other band off stage. That’s just the way it has to be,” he said. “You see footage of AC/DC with Bon Scott or early Midnight Oil, it’s untouchable. That’s the bar. It needs to be like, ‘We’re going to go out there and kick ass. And if it’s not, then I’m out.’”