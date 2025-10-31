Twenty years ago today, on October 31st, 2005, Wolfmother crashed onto the global rock scene with their self-titled debut album, which went on to win a Grammy Award among other major accolades.

At a time when post-punk bands dominated the conversation, like Bloc Party, Interpol, The Killers, The Walkmen and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Wolfmother stood apart.

Their sound was a full-bodied throwback to the raw power of old-school rock, closer in spirit to The White Stripes than any of their indie peers.

Blending the blues-rock bravado of Led Zeppelin with the metal sweep of Black Sabbath, Wolfmother was a masterclass in controlled chaos.

Frontman Andrew Stockdale’s unmistakable wail channelled both Robert Plant’s charisma and Ozzy Osbourne’s intensity, while then-drummer Myles Heskett and bassist/organist Chris Ross’ riffs and fuzz-drenched grooves announced that Australian rock was alive and kicking — and ready to take on the world.

Released in 2005, the band’s self-titled debut album did just that. It went on to become certified Gold in the USA, Germany, and Canada, and 5x Platinum in Australia. The album’s breakout single, “Woman”, hit the top ten on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks Chart and even won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Soon, Wolfmother’s music was everywhere. It appeared in major blockbuster films like Iron Man 3, Spiderman 3, The Hangover, 500 Days of Summer, and Zoolander 2.

It also soundtracked video games like Guitar Hero, Gran Turismo, and Tony Hawk’s Project 8, and even soundtracked commercials for major brands like Apple, Mitsubishi, and Peugeot.

Following the success of their debut, Stockdale went on to release four more albums with Wolfmother — Cosmic Egg, New Crown, Victorious, and Rock’n’Roll Baby — as well as two solo records, Keep Moving and Slipstream.

He also collaborated with Slash on By the Sword and with Chris Cester of Jet on Chase the Feeling.

Wolfmother’s global fanbase has led them to play at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ruji Rock, Splendour in the Grass, and more, and they’ve even shared stages with rock heavyweights C/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, and the Sex Pistols.

Not to mention, they were also personally invited to perform at Led Zeppelin’s induction into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

Two decades later, Wolfmother remains a landmark debut album, cementing itself in Australian rock history.