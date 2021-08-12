ONEFOUR have continued their ever-exceptional run of singles, offering up their Kapulet collaboration ‘How We Livin” as their latest track, which was released overnight.

On first listen, it serves as a celebratory reflection on their journey to where they are now, yet upon closer inspection, it serves as an intimate and introspective look into the lives of the group, both before and after fame came knocking.

Likewise, the track also serves as a letter of support to the currently-incarcerated members of ONEFOUR – Celly, Lekks, and YP – in addition to the thousands of other young men and women currently in the system. At its core, ‘How We Livin” strongly features a message of home, advising listeners to keep their heads up with the promise that things will be better once they return home.

Continuing their string of singles since the release of their debut EP, Against All Odds, back in November, ‘How We Livin” also sees ONEFOUR again showing their collaborative skills by recruiting fellow Mount Druitt-based rapper for the track.

ONEFOUR have also become known for their frequent collaborations, having worked with the likes of The Kid LAROI, Manu Crooks, A$AP Ferg, and B Wise during their career. Most recently, the group teamed up with Anfa Rose to appear on the artist’s July single, ‘Hot Minute’.

‘How We Livin” also comes accompanied by a Matt Wilson-directed video which contextualises the track, juxtaposing archival footage of the group’s rise with images of their current lifestyle, underlining just how far they’ve come in just a matter of years.

ONEFOUR’s ‘How We Livin” is officially out now.

Check out ‘How We Livin” by ONEFOUR: