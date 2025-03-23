Brisbane’s Open Season is back for 2025. Now in its fifth year, the city’s most ambitious winter music series has announced its first drop of artists, and it’s absolutely stacked.

From Icelandic post-rock icons Sigur Rós performing with the Brisbane Philharmonic Orchestra, to full-blown nostalgia sets from Killing Heidi and Cloud Control, to rising legends like Miss Kaninna, Jessica Pratt, Skegss, and Soccer Mommy.

Running from May through July, the fest is levelling up with the addition of QPAC, joining forces with The Tivoli and The Princess Theatre to turn the whole of Meanjin into a winter-long party. And yeah, it’s giving destination festival energy.

“This program is designed to inspire, to awaken our adventurous spirit, step out of the house and get amongst some seriously excellent live music,” says Dave Sleswick, Creative Director of The Tivoli Group. “Every year, Open Season expands and evolves. This time, with QPAC on board, we’re taking over the whole damn city. International icons, national treasures and incredible local talent will take over a variety of intimate and grand venues throughout Brisbane. It’s an open invitation for everyone to experience the magic of live performance and the power of community through music.”

And they weren’t kidding about going big. Kamasi Washington, Kiasmos, Mount Kimbie, Ezra Collective, Ravyn Lenae, Pale Jay and MonoNeon are all heading to Brisbane for Open Season, along with genre-warping locals like Golden Vessel (as 1tbsp), Shouse, Moktar, Surprise Chef and Sahara Beck.

In a dream throwback moment, The Preatures are celebrating 10 years of Blue Planet Eyes, while Killing Heidi will mark 25 years of Reflector — the album that went 4x Platinum and scored them four ARIA Awards. Cloud Control are also reuniting with their original lineup for a one-off 15-year anniversary show of Bliss Release.

For First Nations music fans, Blak Day Out returns for its fourth year with a killer lineup curated by Alethea Beetson, featuring Christine Anu, Thelma Plum, and Miss Kaninna for a massive all-ages day at The Princess Theatre.

“This is the first time we’ve partnered with Dave and the team at The Tivoli Group to present performances at QPAC as part of Open Season,” said QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy. “It’s proving to be a brilliant collaboration, and we love that we’re increasing the footprint and audience of this awesome festival.

“Both QPAC and The Tivoli Group are all about ensuring as many people as possible experience live performance together… and shouting from the rooftops that Brisbane is well and truly a live music capital.”

There’s also a string of quirky extras and local treats: tomboy, Handsome, Emma Volard, and Accomplice Collective will hit pop-ups and jazz nights across town, while punters can also expect bespoke brews, King Street hospo deals, and special events at unique venues like the Grand on Ann and The Inchcolm.

Tickets to Open Season go on sale at 9am AEST Thursday March 27th, with presale available from 8am AEST Wednesday, March 26th. Head to the Open Season website for all the details.