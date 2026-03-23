Winter’s no longer a dead zone for live music in Australia — it’s fast becoming one of the most stacked times of the year.

In Sydney, Vivid Sydney continues to roll out expansive, genre-spanning line-ups, while RISING in Melbourne has carved out a lane for bold, left-of-centre programming.

Brisbane’s Open Season has spent the past few years tapping into that same momentum—pulling select acts from those major festivals and pairing them with its own run of one-off shows and curated events.

Now, the 2026 lineup has landed.

Among the acts filtering up from Vivid and RISING this year are the razor-sharp, genre-defying Kae Tempest, post-rock mainstays Mogwai, and a heavyweight hip-hop pairing in Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE. There’s also the singular Welsh songwriter Cate Le Bon, plus Yasiin Bey and Brian Jackson revisiting the work of Gil Scott-Heron.

Elsewhere, art-pop legends Sparks and fast-rising UK vocalist Clara La San round out the international draw.

Beyond those imports, Open Season’s broader program digs in locally and across genres, balancing big names with cult favourites and one-offs. Eddy Current Suppression Ring return to Brisbane for the first time in 16 years, while indie lifers Stereolab headline the multi-venue Against The Grain block party alongside Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Hatchie. Matt Berninger steps out for a pair of intimate shows, and recent critical favourites like Wednesday and Sorryslot neatly into the mix.

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There’s weight on the heavier end too, with Deafheaven joined by Nothing and SPY, while returning favourites like Ben Kweller and The Black Angels add a sense of long-overdue comeback energy.

Closer to home, the line-up doesn’t skimp. Full Flower Moon Band, Mulga Bore Hard Rock and Beddy Rays all feature, alongside a new wave of names like Skin on Skin and Shady Nasty.

Open Season runs across multiple Brisbane venues from May 25th to July 25th — two months that make a strong case that winter, at least in this part of the country, is where things are heating up.

The full lineup, as it currently stands: Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Stereolab, Matt Berninger, Mogwai, Dry Cleaning, Gil Scott-Heron by Yasiin Bey & Brian Jackson, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kae Tempest, Peach PRC, Deafheaven, Wednesday, Silversun Pickups, Sparks, Ben Kweller, The Black Angels, Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE, Cate Le Bon, Alison Wonderland, Saint Levant, Shady Nasty, Skin on Skin, Ben Gerrans, Clara La San, Beddy Rays, Sorry, Jem Cassar Daley, RONA., Bradley Zero and Das Druid, C.Frim, Damleeeela, nikitasilly, Cruisin For A Bruising, Current Joys, Full Flower Moon Band, Mulga Bore Hard Rock, SPY, Rum Jungle, Nothing, Artificial (live), Speeding Vehicle, Scraps, Nowhere Fast: Photo Exhibition (John Wilstead & Robert Forster), SKIN (VOiiiD Collective) and Assembly Vol 2 — ADC.

Head to the official Open Season website for more details, or check put the full program below.

Open Season 2026

Gil Scott-Heron by Brian Jackson and Yasiin Bey

Monday, May 25th — The Tivoli

Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE

Wednesday, May 27th — The Tivoli

Current Joys

Wednesday, May 27th — The Princess Theatre

Mogwai

Wednesday, May 27th — Glasshouse Theatre, QPAC

Dry Cleaning

Thursday, May 28th — The Princess Theatre

Ben Gerrans

Friday, May 29th — The Princess Theatre

Bradley Zero and Das Druid

Friday, May 29th — Echo and Bounce

Mulga Bore Hard Rock

Friday, May 29th — Vent Space, South Brisbane

Artificial (live)

Saturday, May 30th — Quivr

Sparks

Saturday, May 30th — Glasshouse Theatre, QPAC

Matt Berninger (The National)

Sunday, May 31st — The Princess Theatre

Cate Le Bon with Hana Stretton

Tuesday, June 2nd – The Princess Theatre

Alison Wonderland

Thursday, June 4th — The Tivoli

Wednesday

Thursday, June 4th — The Princess Theatre

Sorry

Friday, June 5th — St. Andrew’s Church Hall, South Brisbane

Centrefold ft. C.Frim, Damleeeela, nikitasilly and more

Saturday, June 6th — Quivr

Kae Tempest

Sunday, June 7th — The Princess Theatre

Saint Levant

Monday, June 8th — The Princess Theatre

The Black Angels

Tuesday, June 7th — The Princess Theatre

Nowhere Fast Photo Exhibition

9-22 June — Woolloongabba Art Gallery

ACD’s Assembly Vol. 2

Friday, June 12th— The Princess Theatre

Clara La San

Saturday, June 13th— The Princess Theatre

Rum Jungle

Friday, June 19th — The Princess Theatre

Against The Grain Festival ft. Stereolab, RBCF, Hatchie and more

Saturday, June 20th — The Princess Theatre / Clarence Corner Precinct

South System Vol. 2 ft. RONA.

Saturday, June 27th — Fish Lane Arts Precinct

Shady Nasty

Friday, July 3rd— The Tivoli (intimate mode)

Ben Kweller

Wednesday, July 8th— The Princess Theatre

Hiatus Kaiyote

Friday, July 10th— The Tivoli

Deafheaven, Nothing and Spy

Sunday, July 12th — The Princess Theatre

Kiosk Films: Crusin’ For A Brusin’

Tuesday, June 14th— The Princess Theatre

VOiiiD Collective and Bcharre بشرّي: SKIN

Thursday, 16th and Friday, 17th June — The Princess Theatre

Peach PRC

Thursday, June 16th — Secret Venue TBA

Skin on Skin

Friday, June 17th — Secret Venue TBA

Full Flower Moon Band

Saturday, July 18th — The Tivoli

Silversun Pickups

Friday, July 24th — The Tivoli

Blak Day Out ft. Beddy Rays, Jem Casser-Daley and more

Friday, July 24th — The Princess Theatre

Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Speeding Vehicle and Scraps

Saturday, July 25th — The Princess Theatre