American tech-death metal legends Origin are set to return to Australian stages this June for the first time since 2014.

The comeback of one of extreme metal’s most technically proficient acts will act as the headline for Sydney Dethfest 2026 before embarking on a tour spanning six cities across the country.

Origin are regarded as one of the leading bands in the evolving death metal scene. Their reputation for dizzying speed, razor-sharp precision, and a sound that has been described as cosmic brutality has cemented their status among extreme metal enthusiasts worldwide.

The tour kicks off with Sydney Dethfest 2026 at Crowbar on June 7th, where Origin will be sharing the stage with gore metal veterans Exhumed before a double headline show with Exhumed in Canberra the following evening at The Baso.

Then, Origin will team up with Queensland-based genre specialists Snake Mountain for the remaining dates. Snake Mountain, described as melodic tech death crusaders, will support Origin across Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Frankston, providing Australian sounds alongside the imported main act.

Origin achieved their commercial breakthrough with 2008’s Antithesis, which reached #21 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart. This established them as forces capable of balancing extreme technicality with broader appeal to this day.

Their most recent studio effort, Chaosmos, released in 2022 through Nuclear Blast, received widespread critical acclaim from metal publications and fans alike, being hailed by some as their best album yet.

Origin features Paul Ryan on guitar, Mike Flores on the bass, John Longstreth providing percussion, and Jason Keyser as the lead vocalist. The twelve-year gap since Origin’s last Australian tour has built considerable anticipation amongst local extreme metal communities, so don’t dawdle on getting your tickets.

ORIGIN AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Tickets on sale now via yourmatebookings.com

Sunday, June 7th

Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Monday, June 8th

The Baso, Canberra ACT

Wednesday, June 10th

Soapbox, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, June 11th

Ed Castle, Adelaide SA

Friday, June 12th

Stay Gold, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, June 13th

Singing Bird Studios, Frankston VIC