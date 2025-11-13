The Osbourne family delivered a scathing response to Roger Waters following the Pink Floyd co-founder’s disparaging comments about Ozzy after the metal legend’s death in June.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast (as per Variety), Sharon, Kelly, and Jack unleashed a verbal assault on Waters that left no room for interpretation.

Waters sparked outrage when he told The Independent Ink in August that Ozzy “was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense,” adding: “The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a fuck.” The comments prompted an immediate and furious reaction from the Osbourne family, who used their podcast platform to respond with characteristic bluntness.

Sharon Osbourne branded Waters “one of the most twisted, sick individuals I’ve come across in years.” The family matriarch didn’t stop there, describing Waters as looking “like Frankenstein” and declaring him “sick in the head.”

“Nobody likes him. This is not just us. Nobody likes this man unless you’re a fascist,” Sharon continued. “He’s just pathetic.” The Osbourne family’s fury extended beyond mere insults, with Kelly expressing hope that Waters would “shit himself in public,” prompting Sharon to respond that even that fate was “too good” for the musician.

Jack had previously addressed Waters’ comments in September through a social media post, writing: “Hey @rogerwaters, fuck you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press.”

During the podcast discussion, Jack revealed that Ozzy had consistently expressed his dislike for Waters personally, despite appreciating Pink Floyd as a band. “My father always thought you were a c— — thanks for proving him right,” Jack had written in his earlier social media response.

The animosity between the Osbourne family and Waters extends beyond these recent comments. Waters has faced accusations of antisemitism, particularly after appearing to wear a Nazi SS uniform during a 2023 concert in Germany. Sharon Osbourne had previously suggested on The Talk that Waters belonged in “an old people’s home,” though Waters has denied claims of antisemitism.