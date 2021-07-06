Congratulations are in order for rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his longtime love Sharon, who celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on July 4.

It’s been quite the rollercoaster for the Prince of Darkness and his wife of nearly five decades but it seems that love will always prevail for the pair, who have managed to work through many bumps in the road when it comes to their relationship.

Celebrating the sweet occasion, Sharon posted to Instagram alongside several snaps of the happy couple on their special day in 1982.

“Thank you for 39 years. For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times,” Sharon wrote.

“Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together. You are my soul, my life. What a fantastic life we have lived so far, the best thing is there’s more to come.

“Every day is an adventure, every day I love you more and respect you more. My soulmate, my love and my friend here’s to our next adventure! Love you always.”

Ozzy added in his own post: “Happy Anniversary My Love! – July 4, 1982”.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Sharon and Ozzy have made no secret of their marital issues over the years, with 2016 seeing the couple hit by rumours that the music legend had an affair with a celebrity hairdresser, who claimed that she and the Black Sabbath frontman were in love.

Ozzy later told his wife that he would “go to any lengths necessary to repair the damage” that he had caused by the indiscretion, and the pair later renewed their vowels following the drama.

Sharon said at the time of the alleged affair: “We’ve survived everything: drink, drugs and now it’s women… When you’re fucking a load of women, one of them is going to want more. That’s the one that’s going to get you.”

Despite his cheating, Sharon told The Sun that she didn’t entirely blame Ozzy, saying: “It is hard when you are both successful and both working away. It is easy to take each other for granted… You have to have some ups and downs.”

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

Check out ‘Ordinary Man’ by Ozzy Osbourne: