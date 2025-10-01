The BBC has unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated Ozzy Osbourne documentary Coming Home, which premieres tomorrow evening after months of delays.

The one-hour film offers an intimate glimpse into the metal legend’s decision to return to England with wife Sharon Osbourne.

The trailer opens with the couple travelling through the English countryside, with Ozzy expressing his excitement about experiencing “an English summer” once again. Upon arriving at their Buckinghamshire mansion, Sharon reflects that they had “always referred to this as home,” to which Ozzy responds appreciatively about the property’s magnificent appearance.

The documentary captures a revealing moment when Sharon asks her husband whether he desires “a quiet life” in his later years. Ozzy’s response of “No… Yes, but no” encapsulates the complexity of his character. Their daughter Kelly provides additional insight, stating: “I don’t think it’s possible for either one of them to retire, ever.”

Coming Home was originally scheduled to air on August 18th but was withdrawn from the television schedule at the eleventh hour due to “the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer.” The project, directed by Paula Wittig, represents three years of filming and evolved significantly from its original conception.

Initially announced as a series titled Home to Roost in 2022, the Ozzy documentary transformed as the musician’s health challenges became more prominent. The Black Sabbath frontman battled Parkinson’s disease while recovering from injuries sustained during a late-night fall in 2019.

The BBC describes the programme as a “remarkably candid and uplifting tribute” to the rock icon, featuring “unique and intimate access” to the entire Osbourne family. Particularly poignant footage shows Osbourne preparing physically for what would become his farewell concert in early July.

Adding to the documentary landscape surrounding the Prince of Darkness, Paramount+ will release No Escape From Now on October 7th. This separate Ozzy Osbourne documentary also spans the past three years of the musician’s life, providing another perspective on his recent journey.

Coming Home premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on October 2nd at 9pm BST.