Ozzy Osbourne offers an intimate glimpse into his recent health struggles and musical journey in the newly released trailer for Ozzy: No Escape From Now.

The Paramount+ documentary, set to premiere on October 7th, captures the metal icon’s determination to reconnect with his music and fans despite facing significant medical challenges.

The trailer reveals Ozzy grappling with a series of health setbacks that threatened his ability to perform, including a devastating neck injury that required surgery. His son Jack explains in the documentary that the procedure left his father in worse condition than before the operation. The physical toll of these medical issues created a barrier between Ozzy and the stage he’d called home for decades.

Recording sessions became Ozzy’s lifeline during this challenging period. His daughter Kelly describes taking him to the studio daily, where “the magic would begin” once he settled into his creative space. The documentary features footage of Ozzy working on material for Patient Number 9, his thirteenth studio album released in 2022.

The film’s narrative centres around Ozzy’s desire to bid farewell to his fans on his own terms. “I belong up there, you know,” he states in the trailer. His determination to perform one final time drives much of the documentary’s emotional arc, with wife Sharon initially proposing the concept of a farewell show.

Director Tania Alexander began filming the documentary in 2022, capturing what Sharon describes as “an honest account” of her husband’s recent experiences. The project documents Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s disease alongside other serious health complications, presenting an unfiltered view of his current reality.

Sharon emphasised the documentary’s authentic approach in a February statement, explaining that the production team was given “freedom to tell the story openly.” She expressed hope that their experience might inspire others facing similar health challenges.

The trailer showcases footage from Ozzy’s final performance during Black Sabbath’s ‘Back to the Beginning’ tribute concert in July. Despite concerns about his vocal abilities, he appeared onstage in a leather chair to perform classics including “Crazy Train”, “Mr. Crowley”, and “Mama, I’m Coming Home” alongside veteran members of his solo band.

