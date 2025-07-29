The English city of Birmingham will honour one of its most legendary sons with a public funeral procession for Ozzy Osbourne on Wednesday, July 30th, following the Black Sabbath frontman’s death at age 76 on July 22nd.

As per Rolling Stone, the funeral procession will commence at 1pm local time, featuring a hearse carrying Ozzy’s body through the streets of his hometown. Birmingham City Council has confirmed that the procession will conclude at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, which has transformed into an impromptu memorial site for the metal icon in the days following his passing.

Musical accompaniment for the solemn event will be provided by local ensemble Bostin’ Brass, adding a fitting tribute to the man who helped define heavy metal music. The live camera feed of the Black Sabbath bench will remain operational throughout the procession, allowing fans worldwide to participate in this final farewell.

The Osbourne family has generously contributed to covering costs associated with the public ceremony, demonstrating their commitment to giving fans an opportunity to pay their respects. However, details regarding Ozzy’s private funeral service remain undisclosed.

Birmingham’s honorary lord mayor, Zafar Iqbal, described Ozzy as “more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham” in an official statement. Iqbal emphasised the city’s dedication to providing “a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral,” acknowledging the significance this moment holds for Osbourne’s global fanbase.

“We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves,” Iqbal added.

Ozzy’s death came just weeks after his emotionally charged farewell concert in Birmingham, which served as both his final solo performance and last appearance with the original Black Sabbath lineup. The concert featured an impressive roster of metal legends, including Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, creating a celebration worthy of the Prince of Darkness’s extraordinary career.