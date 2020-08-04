Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his experience in suffering a slew of serious health issues, admitting that at one point that he was in so much pain that he feared he wouldn’t make it through the other side.
Speaking to SiriusXM, the 71-year-old Black Sabbath frontman got candid about being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease earlier this year, suffering a fall, undergoing neck surgery and being hospitalised with the flu.
“I’m not back to 100 percent. I’m about 75 percent there, but it’s such a slow recovery,” Ozzy revealed.
“Spine surgery is bad news, man. I’ve been in such a bad state with pain; I’m still having a lot of pain. There was a point I was convinced that I was dying. I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me.”
He continued, “I remember saying to Sharon, ‘You’ve gotta level with me. Is it worse than you’re making it out [to be]?’ She says, ‘No.’
“I’ve dropped all the medication for pain now.”
Speaking to Wild Ride podcast recently, wife Sharon Osbourne spoke about Ozzy’s ongoing recovery, stating: “He’s doing good. He’s doing really, really good. He’s had a terrible, terrible injury.
“At one point, they thought he would never walk again, but he is – he’s walking and he’s doing great.
“He’s been hit by so much, medically, but he’s doing good. He’s getting stronger every day.
“Oh, god, I mean, to be hit with the spinal injury, and then what it had done was it kind of started off the Parkinson’s that he had the gene for but was never activated – he just had the gene.”
In true Ozzy Osbourne form, however, the ‘Crazy Train’ rocker revealed that it’ll take more than several near-death experiences to keep him off the stage, despite live music’s uncertainty during these unprecedented times.
“I cannot wait [to get on stage], but I was talking to Tony Iommi the other day, and he was saying with the way it’s going with this coronavirus, indoor shows will be a thing of the past.”