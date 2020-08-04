Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his experience in suffering a slew of serious health issues, admitting that at one point that he was in so much pain that he feared he wouldn’t make it through the other side.

Speaking to SiriusXM, the 71-year-old Black Sabbath frontman got candid about being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease earlier this year, suffering a fall, undergoing neck surgery and being hospitalised with the flu.

“I’m not back to 100 percent. I’m about 75 percent there, but it’s such a slow recovery,” Ozzy revealed.