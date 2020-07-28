We’ve finally got a quick peek into the upcoming biography about the Prince Of Darkness himself, so check out the snippet of the soon-to-be-released biography The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne.

The new biography, set to debut in September, will dive into both Ozzy’s childhood, rise to fame, and legacy through the years. Titled Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, it will also feature the main man, himself, reflecting on his massive career.

“From his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock’s elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad,” the biography will cover it all, according to the press release.

Featuring two hours of non-stop footage, the documentary “explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success.”

As Ozzy approaches 70 years of age, the biography will reflect “on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance—including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis.”

Additionally, the upcoming biography will see interviews with the rest of his family, musicians including Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, and more, and will even show a selection from the 2020 SXSW Film Festival.

Back at the beginning of July, Jack Osbourne mentioned via The Talk that the documentary was taking on a “totally collaborative effort” which took on “every bit of footage we have from 50 years of my dad’s career,” additionally noting that even Sharon Osbourn was really keen on the footage that helped make up The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne.

Keen to see more than just the preview? The documentary will debut on September 7th via A&E.

Check out the preview for the upcoming film The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne: