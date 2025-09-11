Ozzy Osbourne delivered a menacing timer warning to young contestants in a posthumous cameo on the finale of Lego Masters Jr., marking the metal legend’s first appearance since his death in July.

The Prince of Darkness appeared onscreen during the final challenge, summoned by his daughter Kelly Osbourne to fulfil a very specific role. “We need someone to scare a few of the kids. Would you mind?” Kelly asked her father, who responded with enthusiasm: “I’d love to.”

Ozzy’s brief but memorable intervention came as contestants faced their ultimate test — building a Ninjago Lego set featuring a dragon with special effects. Rather than host Will Arnett delivering the customary time constraint, Ozzy took centre stage with his trademark theatrical flair.

“One hour left, kids. You’ve got one hour left to finish those builds — or else!” the Black Sabbath frontman declared, punctuating his warning with a maniacal cackle as red lights flashed ominously across the set.

The young participants’ reactions proved genuinely authentic, with one contestant asking who Ozzy was before another explained that her “dad loves him.” After wishing the children good luck, Ozzy vanished from the screen.

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22nd at age 76, after battling Parkinson’s disease and various health complications throughout his later years. His Lego Masters Jr. appearance is the first time fans have seen new content featuring the legendary performer since his passing.

The timing proves particularly poignant given the slate of posthumous projects currently in development. Documentary Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Last Bow is scheduled for theatrical release early next year, while another documentary and a second memoir are also in production.

Recent tributes have demonstrated Ozzy’s enduring cultural impact, with Yungblud and Aerosmith performing a medley of his and Black Sabbath’s songs at the MTV VMAs over the weekend (although not everyone was a fan).