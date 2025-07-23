Ozzy Osbourne has received an unexpected tribute from an unlikely source following his recent passing – officials at The Alamo in San Antonio, the very site where the Prince of Darkness infamously urinated during a drunken incident in 1982.

The Alamo Cenotaph’s official Instagram account posted a heartfelt message acknowledging the metal legend’s complicated history with the historic Texas landmark.

“We at the Alamo are saddened to hear of the passing of legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne,” the tribute read. “His relationship with the Alamo was marked initially by a deeply disrespectful incident in 1982. This act profoundly and rightfully upset many who hold this site sacred. However, redemption and reconciliation eventually became part of his history as well.”

The urination incident ranks amongst the most notorious moments in Osbourne’s career. After relieving himself on the hallowed memorial dedicated to soldiers killed in the 1836 Texas Revolution, he was promptly arrested for public intoxication and urination. However, he managed to post bail for a mere $40 and made it to his scheduled concert that evening without delay.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s path to redemption included a $10,000 donation to the organisation responsible for maintaining the Alamo. He also personally apologised to then-San Antonio Mayor Nelson Wolff and “expressed genuine remorse for his actions.”

As part of his punishment, Osbourne was banned from performing in San Antonio for a decade. The prohibition remained in effect until 1992, when he finally returned to play two shows in the city. He subsequently performed there again in 1996 and 2011.

In 2015, more than three decades after the infamous incident, Osbourne was officially welcomed back to The Alamo. He visited the site with his son Jack while filming a segment for their History Channel docuseries, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour. Despite attempts to keep the visit private, news of his arrival spread quickly, drawing a massive crowd.

“I warned the producers,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone at the time. “I said, ‘You go to the Alamo, everything’s going to happen.’ And it’s a fucking riot when we get there.”

The Alamo’s gracious tribute concluded: “At the Alamo, we honor history in all its complexities. Today, we acknowledge Ozzy Osbourne’s journey from regret to reconciliation at the historic site, and we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. May he rest in peace.”