With just a few weeks until Palm Tree Music Festival, anticipation is heating up for a lineup that features Grammy-winning singer Daya alongside Australia’s multi-talented DJ Darley.

Daya, known for hits like “Hide Away” and “Don’t Let Me Down”, her chart-topping collaboration with The Chainsmokers, will make her Australian debut, bringing her dynamic set to fans Down Under for the first time.

Darley, meanwhile, a versatile DJ with roots in rock and house music, has been making waves on the electronic scene with a fresh take that marries high-energy beats with an indie edge.

While their backgrounds are different, Daya and Darley share a dedication to their craft and a deep respect for each other’s work.

In a flowing conversation facilitated by Tone Deaf, Daya and Darley open up about their musical journeys, inspirations, and the thrill of performing at Palm Tree Festival together.

Daya and Darley are both a force to be reckoned with, each set to bring a unique voice and talent to the Palm Tree Music Festival stage. Their conversation, which you can read below, gives a glimpse into the dedication, passion, and resilience that fuels them as artists. It’s also clear that these two women are shaping the future of music, each in their own way.

More information about Palm Tree Music Festival 2024 can be found here.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palm Tree Music Festival (@palmtreefestival)

Darley: So, what’s been on your playlist lately? I love finding out who other artists are listening to.

Daya: Lately, it’s been Stevie Wonder – he’s just been my go-to for everything. I’ll put on his music for walks, just vibing. It’s so comforting and always feels right, you know?

Darley: No way! I’m obsessed with Stevie Wonder too. Last year, my Spotify Wrapped showed I was in the top 0.01% of his listeners. He’s my background music for cooking, cleaning – just about anything. I think his music has this magic where it makes everything feel lighter.

Daya: We’re in a secret Stevie Wonder fan club now, officially. His music just hits differently; it’s the perfect vibe.

Darley: (Laughs) Love it. So, what got you into music in the first place?

Daya: I started piano when I was three. I barely remember the first lessons, but I was hooked. Eventually, I picked up other instruments, started jazz piano, and later found my way to singing around age 13 or 14. I didn’t think I’d end up here, but I always loved the process and the performance.

Darley: Wow, that’s amazing to start so young. For me, I was in bands, playing bass, and never imagined I’d be a DJ. But after gigs, venues would ask me to DJ to keep the crowd going. I barely knew what I was doing, but it just clicked. The energy, the crowd—DJing just felt right.

Daya: That’s so cool! And do you bring any of that rock influence into your sets?

Darley: Sometimes the rock vibe sneaks into my DJ sets, especially when I’m creating music. I still play in a few bands – psychedelic rock, country, even Aussie pub rock. But yeah, my house and electronic sets are all about high-energy beats. I like keeping it fresh, mixing influences here and there.

Daya: I love that blend! I started adding guitar to my live set, and it’s brought this awesome new energy. There’s something about switching it up onstage that keeps things exciting, for me and the audience.

Darley: Totally! Are you bringing the guitar to Palm Tree?

Daya: Definitely. And I’ve got my two dancers with me – it’s going to be high-energy and so fun. I want to bring a bit of everything for my first Australian crowd.

Darley: Love that! And when you’re in Melbourne, you have to check out the Yarra River. We can rent a GoBoat, take a picnic, and sail down the river. It’s a Melbourne must-do.

Daya: I’m all in! That sounds perfect, and I’m ready for a proper Melbourne tour.

Tone Deaf: Both of you have mentioned being the only women on some of these lineups. How does that feel, being in a male-dominated space?

Darley: Honestly, I love being here, but I would love it more if there were more women. Representation has come a long way, but there’s still room for more. When you’re the only woman in the lineup or backstage, it can feel isolating. But I try to focus on the positive impact that visibility can have.

Daya: I totally get that. I make a point to bring as many women on my team as possible. My tour manager, front-of-house engineer, and playback engineer are all women. It makes such a difference to have that energy and representation, both onstage and behind the scenes.

Darley: I feel that too. And honestly, it’s so empowering to be part of a lineup with you. I think the crowd sees it and feels it too. It’s really exciting to be part of this shift.

Daya: Absolutely. This is my first time performing in Australia, and I’m so pumped. I’ve heard Aussie crowds are amazing – so engaged and energetic. I think it’s going to be unforgettable.

Darley: They are! It’s going to be such a high-energy experience. I can’t wait to watch your set and see the crowd vibe with you.

Daya: And I can’t wait to see yours! Are you planning to play any of your own tracks at Palm Tree?

Darley: Yes, that’s the goal. I’m working on bringing more of my own music into my sets. I want to show the audience a bit more of myself, you know? Right now I’m playing a lot of others’ music, but my dream is to make my set mostly my own.

Daya: I totally get that. Creating a set that’s uniquely you is such a rewarding feeling. I think it’ll be amazing to see you own that stage with your tracks.

Tone Deaf: What’s one festival ritual or post-show activity you both have?

Daya: If we’re going there, I’ve got to mention picklebacks. Have you had one?

Darley: I have, and I love them! But not many people here know what they are. It’s definitely one of my favorite shots.

Daya: It’s a total Pennsylvania thing! I only recently realised it’s not everywhere. It’s my go-to, so we should definitely do one in Melbourne.

Darley: I’m down! We’ll bring the pickleback magic to Palm Tree. Plus, I’ll introduce you to a few Melbourne spots where we can toast with a proper Aussie drink or two.

Tone Deaf: Sounds like you two have a whole post-show adventure planned! You’ve mentioned such a supportive vibe in your music journeys. Do you each have any advice for women looking to make it in this industry?

Daya: I’d say trust your instincts and build a support system. I feel so lucky to work with people who understand and respect my vision, and I’d encourage any woman in music to seek that out. It makes all the difference.

Darley: Yes, that’s so true. And I’d add to stay flexible. I never planned on being a DJ, but once I found it, I embraced it. Say yes to opportunities, and let your journey unfold naturally. Also, surround yourself with people who genuinely have your back.

Daya: I love that. It’s so empowering to see other women in music finding their place and owning it.