It looks like the pandemonium surrounding the inaugural Pandemonium Festival has been cleared up – organisers have shared a statement insisting it’s going ahead.

“Pandemonium is going ahead as planned in April,” the statement, which arrived online today, reads.

“While there are some changes coming, we can assure you the dates remain in place. The finalising of logistics is taking longer than expected.”

The statement concludes: “We will be issuing an update as soon as possible. We appreciate your concerns and please know that our full focus is bringing you the best event possible.

“Watch this space and thank you for your patience.”

It comes after Aussie rock ‘n’ roll fans were rocked when 9 News reported earlier this month that Pandemonium had been cancelled just one month before it was due to take place.

That was despite tickets still being available on the festival’s website at the time.

On the festival’s Facebook page, organisers denied the news. “We’re still selling tickets… Only take your Pandemonium news from us!” they said at the time.

But it looks like it was all a mountain out of a molehill, and Pandemonium is going ahead as normal. At the time of writing though, it remains unclear which bands are still playing the festival.

Some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll have been assembled for the inaugural edition: shock rocker Alice Cooper, iconic punks Dead Kennedys, post-punk favourites Gang of Four, and the one and only Blondie are set to appear at the festival. Placebo, Deep Purple, Wheatus, The Psychedelic Furs, and Palaye Royale also feature on the bill, but Deep Purple recently removed the festival from their touring schedule on their own website.

Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos, and Gyroscope are due to fly the flag for Australia at Pandemonium.

Pandemonium 2024 is supposed to take place at Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens on April 20th, The Domain in Sydney on April 25th, Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park on April 27th, and Bribie Island’s Sandstone Point Hotel on April 28th.

Money from each ticket sold is slated to be donated to Legacy, Wounded Heroes, and Top Blokes, with the Sydney show taking place on ANZAC Day.

We’ll bring you further updates about Pandemonium 2024 as they arrive.

It’s not the first Aussie festival to face trouble this year. Groovin the Moo 2024 was unexpectedly cancelled just weeks after its packed lineup was revealed.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel. Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind,” organisers said in a statement at the time.