A 20th anniversary ressiue of Pantera’s final album, Reinventing The Steel, will soon be available, featuring non-album tracks and remixes.

Fans of Pantera will soon be able to revisit the work of the ‘Cowboys From Hell’ in remastered glory. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of Pantera’s final album, Reinventing The Steel, the band are set to release a deluxe reissue of the same.

The three-CD set will include a remastered version of the original album, plus non-album tracks and rarities. The highlight, however, is a previously unreleased mix of the album by the band’s longtime producer Terry Date. Fans will know Date as the steering wheel behind Pantera’s seminal albums, Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display Of Power, Far Beyond Driven, and The Great Southern Trendkill.

As a preview, the band has released threes remixes by Date, comprising ‘Revolution Is My Name’, ‘Death Rattle’ and ‘We’ll Grind That Axe For A Long Time’.

This 20th anniversary reissue will also be available as a limited-edition double LP set on silver vinyl. With only 5000 copies being produced, the set will also feature 8 bonus tracks by the band.

At the time of release, Reinventing The Steel became another chart-fixture for Pantera, despite the fact that the band was on rocky ground internally. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, with ‘Revolution Is My Name’ earning the band it’s fourth Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 2001 Grammys.

Shortly after, the band’s tour was cut short due to the September 11 attacks, following which vocalist Anselmo engaged in side projects. Anselmo’s continued absence exacerbated the situation between the rest of the members and him, though he claimed in an interview that taking a break from Pantera was “mutual”.

Even after the Abbott Brothers decide to end the band’s run, the disbandment was not amicable. Speculations arose about internal conflicts within the band when Anselmo commented in an interview: “Dimebag [Darrell] deserves to be beaten severely.”

In 2006, shortly after Darrell was shot to death mid-performance by an unstable fan, his brother and the band’s drummer Vinnie Paul dismissed rumors about making up with Anselmo, saying: “Absolutely not. That’s it.”

Despite speculations about possible reconciliations, the two members remain estranged.

Pantera’s Reinventing The Steel: 20th Anniversary Edition comes out Friday, October 30th. Pre-order here.

Check out Pantera’s ‘Revolution Is My Name (2020 Terry Date Mix)’: