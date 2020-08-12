Back in June, Papa Roach celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Infest with a mammoth live stream event, Infest In-Studio, that saw the band perform the record in full.

“We couldn’t take not performing any longer,” Jacoby Shaddix said at the time. “Having performed the Infest album in full as a surprise one time before, we decided to open this infestation to every living-room in the world to celebrate the 20th anniversary with us!”

If you missed the live stream, fear not, our favourite nu-metal titans have shared the video for their groundbreaking single ‘Last Resort’. If you had any trepidation as to whether or not Papa Roach still had it, this should slaughter all doubt in its tracks. The band are still on top form.

In other Papa Roach news, the band recently offered an update to their forthcoming record, the follow-up to 2019’s Who Do You Trust?

In an interview with Zippo Encore Live With Jose Mangin, Jacoby revealed that the band have completed “a second round of songwriting”, with “seven or eight pieces of music for the next record”.

“The stuff we’re writing right now is fucking on fire, dude,” he shared. “Some of it’s just heavy and nuts and just aggressive with these massive, big, pummelling riffs. And then there’s other stuff that’s that kind of experimental all-over-the-place-type stuff.

“We wrote this other song, like a ballad, where it’s just guitar and vocals, and it’s so stirring and emotional. This time [during the coronavirus crisis] has definitely stirred up something in the band that’s coming out really cool in the music.”

Lyrically, the frontman mused that he’s had “some time for introspection, looking inside again”, with the record featuring both dark, meditative tracks, as well as a few songs “that just have this fun, hopeful vibe too”.

Check out Papa Roach perform ‘Last Resort’: