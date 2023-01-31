Big news, Paramore fans: the beloved pop-punk trio are opening up a pair of pop-up stores in Australia next month.

The surprise stores are in celebration of the band’s new album, This Is Why, which is scheduled for release on Friday, February 10th (pre-save/pre-order here).

The pop-up stores will appear at Golden Age Cinema in Sydney’s Surry Hills neighbourhood on Saturday, February 11th, followed by one at Oshi Gallery in Melbourne’s Collingwood the following day (see full details below).

Fans can expect exclusive merchandise, music and more at the pop-up stores. To join the event and for more information, head here.

This Is Why is Paramore’s first album since all the way back in 2017, when After Laughter reached the top 10 on both the ARIA Albums Chart and the U.S. Billboard 200.

Three singles have been released from the band’s new album so far: the title track, ‘The News’, and most recently ‘C’est Comme Ça’ (listen below).

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Hayley Williams said about their latest single. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

At the time of writing, the Sydney and Melbourne pop-up stores don’t mean an Australian tour is imminent. Paramore have so far only confirmed tour dates in South America, the U.K., and their home country for this year. They last toured Down Under in support of After Laughter in 2018.

Paramore This Is Why Australian Pop-Up Stores

Ticket information via paramore.bio.to

Saturday, February 11th (10am-5pm)

Golden Age Cinema, Surry Hills, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, February 12th (12pm-5pm)

Oshi Gallery, Collingwood, Melbourne, VIC