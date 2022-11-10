Hayley Williams was forced to stop in the middle of a Paramore performance to prevent a crowd fight from escalating.
The band was playing a gig in Toronto, Canada, and was performing the 2018 track “Caught in the Middle” when the fight broke out.
Upon noticing the scuffle, Williams immediately stopped singing and addressed the crowd. “Everybody Okay? Okay, we got a fight? Oh, man. What do you guys think this is — like, a Terror show?” She asked the audience.
She added, “We’re not a hardcore band, bro. We’re gonna dance tonight, we’re gonna have fun. You got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone!”
Paramore recently kicked off their first tour in four years, across North America and Mexico. The tour runs began in October and finished up on November 19th in Mexico City.
The band is heading off on another massive tour next year and will play with Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu along the way.
Check out Paramore’s PARAMORE: 2023 Tour dates below:
