Hayley Williams was forced to stop in the middle of a Paramore performance to prevent a crowd fight from escalating.

The band was playing a gig in Toronto, Canada, and was performing the 2018 track “Caught in the Middle” when the fight broke out.

Upon noticing the scuffle, Williams immediately stopped singing and addressed the crowd. “Everybody Okay? Okay, we got a fight? Oh, man. What do you guys think this is — like, a Terror show?” She asked the audience.

She added, “We’re not a hardcore band, bro. We’re gonna dance tonight, we’re gonna have fun. You got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone!”

paramore having to stop a fight during caught in the middle “detention for everyone” pic.twitter.com/CUhdAhDimX — andrew (@fakeplasticbee) November 8, 2022 Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Paramore recently kicked off their first tour in four years, across North America and Mexico. The tour runs began in October and finished up on November 19th in Mexico City.

The band is heading off on another massive tour next year and will play with Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu along the way.

Check out Paramore’s PARAMORE: 2023 Tour dates below:

Tue May 23

Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu May 25

Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat May 27

Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed May 31

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jun 02

Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Jun 04

Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Mon Jun 05

Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Jun 07

Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 08

Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Jun 10

Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Jun 11

Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena

Tue Jun 13

Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Jun 14

Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Thu Jul 06

New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Jul 08

Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 09

Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jul 11

Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Jul 13

Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Jul 16

San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Wed Jul 19

Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Jul 20

Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jul 22

San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Jul 24

Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jul 25

Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Jul 27

Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Jul 29

Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30

St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 02

St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center