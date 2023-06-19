It seems like Paramore are going to say “g’day” to an Australian tour.

The band made a cryptic social media post today, teasing the possibility of a tour Down Under.

“G’day,” the post said, alongside the date 6.27. A link was included which led to a special website, Paramore Down Under, which asked “why we gotta be in a rush?”

On the website, fans are able to sign up with their email address to receive updates about the potential Aussie tour.

Paramore have so far only confirmed tour dates in South America, the U.K., and their home country for this year. They last toured Down Under in support of After Laughter in 2018.

The beloved pop-punk trio have always treated their Australian fans well, though. To celebrate their new album, This Is Why, they opened up a pair of pop-up stores in Sydney and Melbourne in February.

So, keep your eyes peeled on Tuesday, June 27th for an official tour announcement from Paramore.

This Is Why, their first album since 2017’s After Laughter, reached the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. The band’s sixth studio album was also a top five hit in the US and UK.

It’s been a big year for Paramore. 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed self-titled album, and Hayley Williams shared a sentimental message with fans through social media. “Thank you for allowing us the room for creative risk and for keeping this story going,” she wrote.

Williams continued her message with a touching anecdote from Paramore’s beginning: “10 years ago, we put out a record that took a lot of guts and self-determination to make. Mainly because after losing 2 members of the band [Josh and Zac Farro] there was so much discourse around whether or not the band could make anything worthwhile – let alone stay together.”

She then shared about the band’s drama and all that it had taken to release their self-titled album as well as continue after. “If all that led to our self-titled album hadn’t happened, we’d be the most boring band of all time,” she claimed. “If we hadn’t been forced out of our trauma-bonded comfort zones, we would’ve never known what we might be capable of.”