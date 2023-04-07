It has been 10 years since Paramore released their acclaimed self-titled album. In celebration, the band’s lead singer, Hayley Williams, shared a sentimental message with fans through social media.

As per Billboard, Williams shared a long message thanking fans for their undying support. “Thank you for allowing us the room for creative risk and for keeping this story going,” she wrote.

Williams continued her message with a touching anecdote from Paramore’s beginning: “10 years ago, we put out a record that took a lot of guts and self-determination to make. Mainly because after losing 2 members of the band [Josh and Zac Farro] there was so much discourse around whether or not the band could make anything worthwhile – let alone stay together.”

She then shared about the band’s drama and all that it had taken to release their self-titled album as well as continue after. “If all that led to our self-titled album hadn’t happened, we’d be the most boring band of all time,” she claimed. “If we hadn’t been forced out of our trauma-bonded comfort zones, we would’ve never known what we might be capable of.”

Williams also took the time to thank some of the musicians that contributed to the project including Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Carlos de la Garza, and Ken Andrew.

She continued: “Taylor [York] and I wrote these songs having no idea if people would accept a reformed, more liberated version of Paramore. Our fans not only accepted but championed our rebirth,”

Wrapping her message up, William finished by writing “Thank you for allowing us the room for creative risk and for keeping this story going. We love you. Paramore forever.”

Paramore was released on April 5th, 2013, and is the band’s first album to hit number one on the all-genre US Billboard 200 (it remains the band’s sole album to accomplish this feat). Paramore had multiple hit tracks come from the album, two of which charted at 10 and 24 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun” also earned the band their first Grammy Award in the Best Rock Song category at the 57th Grammy Awards.