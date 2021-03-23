K-pop soloist Park Bom has announced new music for later this month. This will be her first release in two years.

March has been good to us when it comes to K-pop releases, but here’s a special surprise as we close this one out. Soloist Park Bom has announced her return to music after two years, with a new single slated for March 31st.

The news was confirmed by Park’s agency earlier this week in a statement. “Since fans have waited a long time, Park Bom put in a lot of effort to share good music with fans. Please show lots of interest and love for ‘DoReMiFaSol.’” said D-Nation Entertainment.

‘DoReMiFaSol’ will be Park’s first release in two years, and her second after returning to the entertainment following an extended hiatus. Park was last seen on her 2019 debut single album Spring. The album spawned the title track ‘Spring’ (taken from her own name, since Bom is the Korean word for spring), which reached No. 2 on Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart. The track also featured former 2NE1 member and Park’s group-mate Sandara Park.

A few months later, Park re-released Spring as the EP re: BLUE ROSE, with the title track ‘4:44’ featuring MAMAMOO’s Wheein.

Park rose to fame as the vocalist of the seminal quartet 2NE1, considered by many as one of the representative K-pop girl-groups of all-time. In 2014, she took an extended hiatus from the industry after reports revealed that she had been under investigation for smuggling amphetamine tablets through mail in 2010.

An erstwhile statement and proof from her agency clarified that Park was under treatment for ADHD, but had contacted her doctors in the US for prescription refills due to medical care in Korea not being par for the course. Her investigation stemmed from the drug being illegal in South Korea. Although she was never charged, a dip in public opinion caused her to put her career on hold.

Check out ‘4:44’ by Park Bom feat. Wheein: