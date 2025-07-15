Parkway Drive have dropped the first lineup for their new national travelling festival Park Waves, and it’s stacked.

Set to hit 11 cities and regional centres around Australia in February and March 2026, the debut run will feature Parkway Drive alongside The Amity Affliction, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Story of the Year, with more names still to be announced.

The biggest headline? Parkway Drive and The Amity Affliction will finally share a stage on home soil, marking their first-ever Australian tour together.

“The vision for this is the biggest undertaking in Parkway’s history. A travelling festival run by the band, for the fans,” Parkway frontman Winston McCall said in a statement. “It’s a massive deal for us, so we wanted to make it special. Not only is the line up stacked, for the first time on home soil, we’ll be bringing the iconic and unstoppable – The Amity Affliction. Parkway, Amity, Australia. It’s never been bigger. This is the full festival experience, a day to enjoy, connect and get wild. We can’t wait to see you there.”

First announced earlier this year, Park Waves isn’t your average heavy tour. It’s part music festival, part travelling sideshow, pitched as a full sensory overload. Expect circus performers, carnival rides, food trucks and a full day of chaos, community and catharsis for fans aged 16 and up.

The festival kicks off February 14th in Perth before heading through Adelaide, Geelong, Wollongong, Maitland, and Parkway’s hometown of Byron Bay, wrapping up on March 15th on the Sunshine Coast. The Byron Bay date is currently pending final council approval.

Park Waves caps off a historic run for Parkway Drive, who sold out the Sydney Opera House in under three minutes earlier this year and launched Australia’s first-ever heavy music cruise Hellbound, which sold out in just seven.

For a band that started out in a Byron Bay garage, this isn’t just another chapter, it’s a reinvention of what Australian heavy music can look like on a national stage. With Park Waves, Parkway Drive aren’t just headlining a tour — they’re building the big top and inviting the entire circus inside.

Tickets will be available via multiple pre-sales before the general public gets their shot. Fans can access early tickets through the Parkway Nation fan club pre-sale, going live Tuesday, July 22nd at 9am local time (join here). The Destroy All Lines pre-sale follows that afternoon at 5pm (register here). General public tickets go on sale Thursday, July 24th at 10am local time via parkwavesfestival.com. A pay over time option is available over four monthly payments for a limited time – see website for details.

Park Waves Festival 2026

Saturday, February 14th

Langley Park, Perth, WA

Friday, February 20th

Adelaide Showground, SA

Sunday, February 22nd

Geelong Showgrounds, VIC

Saturday, February 28th

Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby, VIC

Sunday, March 1st

Bendigo Jockey Club, VIC

Thursday, March 5th

Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, March 7th

Sydney Dragway, Eastern Creek, NSW

Sunday, March 8th

Maitland Showground, NSW

Thursday, March 12th

Queens Park, Toowoomba, QLD

Saturday, March 14th

Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay, NSW*

Sunday, March 15th

Sandstone Point Hotel, QLD

*Subject to final council approval