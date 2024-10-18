The set designers behind Parkway Drive’s monster recent Australian tour believe the band are “just getting started” with taking their live shows to another level.

The Byron Bay metal kings worked with UK design studio Vision Factory for nine months to create a theatrical, apocolyptic-themed and pyro-laiden stage setup. It was likened to “a show of outdoor stadium quality inside a 10,000 seat arena” in our review of one of their Melbourne shows.

Vision Factory’s founder and director Sam Tozer spoke to Tone Deaf about how the show came together and why it was the “most ambitious” he’s worked on for an Australian band. He also revealed why it was so different to a typical metal concert setup, and if there were any ideas or concepts which were just too wild to pull off.

Tone Deaf: Has this been the biggest, most ambitious, and technically difficult stage design you’ve worked on for an Australian band?

Sam Tozer: For an Australian band, certainly. This is also our first arena tour in Australia, and we’ve done a number of large-scale outdoor shows here, as well as similar-sized shows in the US and Europe. But this tour definitely ranks as one of the most ambitious.

The stage design felt ‘stadium-sized.’ How difficult was it to make it work and fit inside an arena?

It was a challenge, but we worked very closely with the production manager, Ben “Fishy,” who has extensive experience touring in the region. His knowledge helped us push the boundaries of what’s possible and allowed us to fully explore the creative process without compromising the design.

When did you start working on the stage design with the band, and how long was the process?

We had our first conversations around mid-December 2023, and from start to finish, the process took about nine months.

Did most of the ideas come from them (Parkway Drive), or did you propose a set of options for what would be possible?

The process was highly collaborative. It began with the band’s creative brief, where they expressed their desire for a multi-layered performance space that referenced an urban, metropolitan environment. Some early references included Blade Runner, which set the tone.

From there, I did my research and wanted to place the performance in a kind of apocalyptic world. I envisioned a more abstract, monolithic design that would suggest a larger narrative without being too literal. That’s when I brought in Flora Harvey, the set designer, and together, we created the bridge concept, which became the centerpiece.

We framed the performance space with tar-like mounds of earth to give it a gritty, grounded feel. Then, with fire already being integral to their shows, we added water and air elements to make the entire experience more immersive. We also designed a second bridge and B-stage to bring the band closer to the audience, especially into the mosh pit. The band was involved every step of the way, contributing ideas and ensuring that the design reflected their vision.

Is there one part of the stage design or its execution that was more challenging than others? For example, the flames and pyro sequence during “Crushed”?

Every element had its own challenges. We worked with the build team to create a system capable of lifting the drums onto the B-stage, which also had to handle the rain effect we incorporated (during “Horizons”). The choreography of the show was complex, too. It required careful planning to ensure there was a consistent visual storyline throughout.

Did you have to turn down any ideas from the band because they were too crazy or impossible to pull off?

I wouldn’t say we turned down any ideas, but maybe some things were saved for the next show. We always aim to push the envelope.

What are your thoughts on Parkway Drive’s commitment to staging a show like this and their overall production ideas?

I love it. Their commitment to pushing boundaries elevates this genre of music and gives us the freedom to create a show that complements them as artists. It’s exciting to work with a band that isn’t afraid to go big.

Do you think they can go even bigger and wilder than this in the future?

100%. There’s always room to grow, and I think they’re just getting started.

In exciting news for Parkway Drive fans in Europe (or any local fans who are going to be over there next year) – the band have just announced the European leg of the 20th Anniversary Tour – bringing the same amazing stage setup which they recently toured here in Australia.

It’s set to be a massive bill of Aussie heavy rock with Thy Art Is Murder and The Amity Affliction coming along as support acts. The tour will start in Leipzig, Germany in mid-September, and finish two months later in Copenhagen, Denmark in November.

For full Parkway Drive tour dates and info, visit parkwaydriverock.com. For more information about Vision Factory’s work, visit vision-factory.co.uk.