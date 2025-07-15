Parkway Drive have unveiled an official new fan club.

The global hub, dubbed Parkway Nation, is designed as a new space for the band to connect directly with their loyal followers.

“Parkway Nation is now the home of everything Parkway Drive and is the home for you guys, the Underdogs,” the band teased in a statement.

Inside, fans will find behind-the-scenes content, unreleased footage, exclusive audio, and early access to tours and tickets. There’s also an exclusive line of members-only merchandise.

“This is the only place you’re going to get it — and, most importantly, it’s a place for real fans and the band to connect,” they added.

“Sign up now — and a massive thanks to all you guys for the support. We now have an official home. Can’t wait to see you there. A home for the Underdogs. See you on the inside.”