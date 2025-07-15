Parkway Drive have unveiled an official new fan club.
The global hub, dubbed Parkway Nation, is designed as a new space for the band to connect directly with their loyal followers.
“Parkway Nation is now the home of everything Parkway Drive and is the home for you guys, the Underdogs,” the band teased in a statement.
Inside, fans will find behind-the-scenes content, unreleased footage, exclusive audio, and early access to tours and tickets. There’s also an exclusive line of members-only merchandise.
“This is the only place you’re going to get it — and, most importantly, it’s a place for real fans and the band to connect,” they added.
“Sign up now — and a massive thanks to all you guys for the support. We now have an official home. Can’t wait to see you there. A home for the Underdogs. See you on the inside.”
Earlier this month, Parkway Drive confirmed the Australian leg of their Park Waves festival, locking in 11 dates across the country for early 2026.
Announced via social media, the Byron Bay heavyweights will take the fest to a mix of capital cities and regional centres between February and March next year.
Park Waves first launched in Germany in 2024, with Parkway Drive joined by acts including Fit For a King and Australian deathcore giants Thy Art Is Murder. While the 2026 Australian lineup is still under wraps, the band’s recent track record suggests fans can expect something big.
The announcement follows Parkway Drive’s monumental performance at the Sydney Opera House, described by Rolling Stone AU/NZ as a “career-defining performance” that cemented their place among the nation’s greatest live acts.
“Parkway Drive are becoming the AC/DC of their generation,” the review noted. “And with a show like this one, they’ve proven their legacy potential in a definitive way.”
Earlier this year, the band dropped their first new track since 2022’s Darker Still, a single titled “Sacred.” In addition to Park Waves, Parkway Drive are also confirmed to headline Australia’s first-ever heavy metal cruise in 2026.
For now, fans can register for updates at parkwavesfestival.com.