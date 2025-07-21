Parkway Drive are set to immortalise their groundbreaking Sydney Opera House performance with an upcoming concert film and live album.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, frontman Winston McCall confirmed that recording the monumental performance was a strategic decision in choosing the prestigious location. “We wanted to build something which was a reconceptualisation of what Parkway Drive is in a place that’s very iconically Australian and create a very iconically Australian show,” McCall explained.

Despite the elegant setting, the performance maintained the band’s signature intensity. “It was literally the loudest show that the Opera House has ever had before,” McCall revealed.

“I’m watching the front row guests’ knees touching the front of the stage, and I’m screaming in their faces, and there’s an entire brass section back there just blasting them, while Gaz is doing a blast beat.”

Adding to the pressure of the night was the limited preparation time with the orchestra—just a single four-hour rehearsal before the performance. Despite these challenges, the band successfully captured the material for both the film and live album, though a release date hasn’t yet been confirmed.

“It’s in the hands of the production company,” McCall noted. “We’re working on it all, and we’re doing mixing for the album and everything… we have to figure out the right time to drop it in context with all of the other crazy shit which we’re currently doing.”

The announcement comes as Parkway Drive prepare for their upcoming Park Waves festival in 2025. Tickets for the festival will be available through multiple pre-sales, starting with the Parkway Nation fan club pre-sale on Tuesday, 22nd July at 9am local time, followed by the Destroy All Lines pre-sale at 5pm the same day. General public tickets will be released on Thursday, 24th July at 10am local time via parkwavesfestival.com.