Parkway Drive are about to make history. On June 9th, the Byron Bay heavyweights will take the stage at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall for a one-night-only orchestral performance, celebrating the venue’s 50th anniversary in the most hardcore way possible.

For a band that emerged from Australia’s underground metal scene before ascending to festival-headlining status worldwide, this marks an unprecedented moment. Known for their unrelenting intensity, searing riffs, and theatrical stage production – from pyro-laced live sets to their now-iconic flaming drum cage – Parkway Drive are now adding an entirely new dimension to their music.

The full-orchestra show will see Parkway Drive perform their biggest tracks in a completely reimagined format, pushing their sound into new, symphonic territory. Fans can expect soaring string sections colliding with Winston McCall’s signature guttural roars, orchestral swells amplifying their most anthemic choruses, and their crushing breakdowns given a whole new weight by a live symphony.

“For over two decades, we have carried our home in our hearts as we roamed around the world. Australia has made us; from the dirt to the sky, it is who we are,” frontman Winston McCall said.

“So, it is with open arms that we present to you this iconic event: Parkway Drive as you have never seen or heard it, with a full symphonic orchestra, performed at the most iconic building in the land—the Sydney Opera House. One night, one show, one band. Please join us for a black-tie celebration of the place we call home.”

Fresh off the back of their 20th Anniversary Tour, which saw them sell over 65,000 tickets across Australian arenas, the band continue to push their creative boundaries. The tour is now the focus of a newly released behind-the-scenes documentary, giving fans a raw look at the band’s evolution, ambition, and the sheer scale of their latest production.

Parkway Drive’s Sydney Opera House performance will be a rare opportunity for Australian fans, as the band are set to head back to Europe for an extensive tour from September to November.

With a global audience of millions, three ARIA No. 1 albums, and six Gold-certified records, Parkway Drive have continuously redefined what an Australian heavy band can achieve. Now, they’re bringing their most ambitious project yet to the country’s most iconic stage.

Parkway Drive – Live with Orchestra

Tickets on sale via sydneyoperahouse.com

Monday, June 9th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW