Paul McCartney took to the stage for the opening night of the ‘Got Back’ tour before John Lennon joined him in an interesting way for a duet.

After Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, the Lord of the Rings director got into contact with Paul McCartney ahead of his Got Back tour. Before the tour’s debut in Spokane, Washington, Jackson told McCartney that he could set up a special moment between Paul and the late John Lennon. Jackson would set up a duet between the two for the classic Beatles’ song, ‘I’ve Got a Feeling,’ in which Peter would isolate the vocals of John Lennon and simultaneously play a video of him on a large screen behind McCartney.

“We can extract John’s voice, and he can sing with you,” McCartney recalls Jackson texting him, to which the Beatle replied: “Oh, yeah!”

¡Lennon y McCartney otra vez juntos sobre un escenario!#JohnLennon #PaulMcCartney pic.twitter.com/jN7Svjtdrd — Strawberry Fields Radio Beatles Podcast (@SfRadiobeatles) April 29, 2022

When the image of Lennon appeared behind one of the two remaining members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, the crowd can be heard erupting in a raucous cheer. While this isn’t the first time this method has been used, with guest rappers and Dua Lipa and Elton John’s duet on ‘Cold Heart’ having already tread this ground, this moment was especially nostalgic. The Beatles are one of the most well-known groups in modern history, and with John Lennon’s tragic assassination in 1980 this moment hit especially hard for fans and Paul McCartney alike.

While Paul and the band played a variety of sets and hits for the crowd, he dedicated a specific moment to Lennon in the song ‘Here Today,’ and in a heartbreaking moment told the crowd that he hadn’t, “properly told [Lennon] he loved him while he had the chance.”

Love The Beatles? Get the latest The Beatles news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Well, we said we’d come back, and we got back,” the singer told the audience at the Spokane Arena. “And believe me,” he continued, “We’re really happy to be back. I’m gonna take a moment for myself to drink it all in.”