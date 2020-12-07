Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Paul McCartney has praised Peter Jackson’s upcoming doco Get Back for proving to him that he wasn’t at fault for The Beatles’ split.

Ahead of the 2021 doco release, Paul McCartney told The Sunday Times that it was “reaffirming” to watch back footage from the making of The Beatles’ final album, Let It Be.

As reported by NME, the documentary will challenge the collective narrative that the band had significant tension during their final years together.

“[The documentary] was so reaffirming for me,” said McCartney.

“It proves that my main memory of the Beatles was the joy and the skill.”

He continued: “The proof is the footage. I bought into the dark side of the Beatles breaking up and thought, ‘Oh God, I’m to blame.’ I knew I wasn’t, but it’s easy when the climate is that way to start thinking so.”

“But at the back of my mind there was always this idea that it wasn’t like that, but I needed to see proof. There’s a great photo Linda took, which is my favourite, of me and John working on a song, glowing with joy. This footage is the same. All four of us having a ball,” he concluded.

It’s not the first time McCartney has publicly complimented the documentary, having already said he “loves it” on BBC 6Music (via NME).

“I love it, I must say because it’s how it was. It just reminds me of – even though we had arguments, like any family – we loved each other, you know, and it shows in the film,” he said.

Check out ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ by Paul McCartney: