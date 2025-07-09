Paul McCartney appears to be plotting a return to the stage, with signs pointing to a tour in 2025.

The legendary musician shared an intriguing image on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday that has fans buzzing with anticipation, according to Rolling Stone. The photo featured two guitar picks emblazoned with “Paul McCartney” and “Got Back in 2025,” alongside a link directing followers to a sign-up page.

The guitar picks’ colour scheme seems particularly telling – one white, one blue, with McCartney’s name in red – suggesting an American theme that aligns with speculation about upcoming U.S. performances.

Clicking through the link leads to a page inviting fans to “Sign up to receive information on tour dates, pre-sales and much more…” – further evidence that the former Beatle is preparing to hit the road.

The “Got Back” reference likely nods to McCartney’s previous tour of the same name, which kicked off in April 2022 at Spokane Arena in Washington and traversed multiple U.S. cities through June 2022 before expanding globally. That tour eventually concluded in December 2024 with performances in London.

Music aficionados will also recognise the wordplay with The Beatles’ 1969 chart-topping track “Get Back,” which the band recorded with Billy Preston. The album version famously includes dialogue from the end of their iconic rooftop concert at Apple Corps in London, perhaps another subtle hint at live performances to come.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The song’s lyrics themselves reference American locations including “Tucson, Arizona” and “California grass,” further strengthening the connection between the “Get Back” chorus and McCartney’s apparent plans to “get back” to American stages.

McCartney’s representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation of what would be his first tour dates since concluding the previous “Got Back” world tour less than a year ago.

Should the tour materialise, it would continue McCartney’s remarkable touring schedule, which has seen the now 82-year-old musician consistently delivering marathon performances featuring both Beatles classics and highlights from his extensive solo career and work with Wings.