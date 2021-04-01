Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Paul Simon has followed suit with Bob Dylan and Neil Young, travelling down the road of music catalogue selling.

According to Rolling Stone, the deal was confirmed on Wednesday, with a spokesperson confirming that Sony has bought the Simon’s entire collection of music. Right now the specific financial details are not disclosed.

The CEO of Sony Music Publishing John Platt said in a statement, “Paul Simon is a masterful, once-in-a-lifetime songwriter whose remarkable body of work has generated an enduring influence on our culture and consciousness. From Simon and Garfunkel standards like ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to solo classics such as ‘Graceland,’ Paul Simon’s music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for people all over the world.”

“To represent his indelible songs is an incredible honor for Sony Music Publishing, so with tremendous pride, I welcome Paul to our family.”

The chairman of Sony Music Group, Rob Stinger also added on the recent purchase, “We are truly honored to now represent the music publishing catalogue of Paul Simon. To be entrusted with his songs and recorded music is a privilege of the highest artistic order for the Sony Music Group worldwide.”

While there are a significant number of artists who are currently fighting and who have fought for their ownership rights including Kanye West and Taylor Swift, according to Rolling Stone, the ‘music acquisition space’ is only growing.

Last December Bob Dylan sold his catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group for a hefty $400 million USD. Other artists including Neil Young and Lindsay Buckingham have also recently sold their publishing rights, as well as Mick Fleetwood selling his recorded rights to BMG.

Stevie Nicks has also reportedly made a similar move, selling a share of her publishing rights for $100 million in December last year.

Watch the music video for ‘You Can Call Me Al’ below.