Stevie Nicks has reflected on being the only woman in history to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame twice.

Nicks was inducted into the Hall of Fame for her contributions to Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and again as a solo artist in 2019. The timeless songwriter recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss how she felt about the honour.

“It’s 22 men that are in twice for their solo work and being in a big band and no women,” she mused. “Until me. So I feel that I definitely broke a big rock’n’roll glass ceiling.”

Nicks went on to explain that her and bandmate Christine McVie made a sacred pact to survive in the male-dominated industry when Fleetwood Mac were rising to the highest echelons of rock ‘n roll superstardom.

“We made a pact at the very beginning that if we were ever in a room of super famous guitar players that didn’t treat us with the respect that we thought that we deserved, that we would just stand up and say, ‘This party’s over’ and we would walk out,” she revealed.

“We never actually did have to do that so that was a nice surprise. We never had to make a scene.”

Last week, Stevie Nicks devotees were able to get their fix of Nicks in her live magic glory with her, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert, that premiered over two nights (October 21st and 25th last week.)

On Friday, October 30th, Nicks will unveil the films accompanying live album in physical and digital formats. Barnes & Noble will be selling a “Crystal-Clear” two-LP vinyl version, and you’ll be able to cop a classic black vinyl version will be available at all other record retailers.

Check out the trailer for Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold the Concert: