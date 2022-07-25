Paulina may be aged just 17, but with just one listen to her music it’s clear that her talent knows no age.

The Meanjin/Brisbane-based talented teenager has written, recorded and released a spate of uniquely emotive songs, including ‘Parasite’, ‘MINDGAMES’ and ‘Roses’.

‘Parasite’ earned Paulina the title of the winner of the ‘Youth Award’ (Ages 10-17) in the 2022 Queensland Music Awards and her music has gained her thousands of fans across all of her official social media platforms.

Paulina has recently released ‘Untouched’ (produced by Tim Bettinson (Vancouver Sleep Clinic) and Luke Jenkins) and it bounds to follow in the footsteps of her previous successes.

“‘Untouched’ is about a secret bond between two people who embrace vulnerability, safety and trust. It focuses on one being the person the other can confide in during the night, and the purity of their good intentions. You could say this song is an act of love.” Paulina says of the new track.

To celebrate the release of ‘Untouched’ we caught up with Paulina as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music.

Listen to ‘Untouched’ by Paulina:

How did your artist name come about?

Well Paulina is the name I was given when I was born, and my German last name is quite long and confusing to spell, so I thought I’d keep it short and sweet with just ‘Paulina.’

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s music that can always comfort you. Whether you’re feeling lonely, tired, content or happy, my music is always there for you.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

My most recent single ‘Untouched’ is about a secret bond between two people who embrace vulnerability, safety and trust. It focuses on one being the person the other can confide in during the night, and the purity of their good intentions. One of my favourites is JYRYMY’s remix of my single ‘MINDGAMES.’ The song captures the hopelessness one initially feels when going through loss, but the remix just makes it sooo much vibier :)

What do you love about your hometown?

I moved from Germany to Ipswich when I was 2, and I have to say I love it here. There’s something about the people and the community here, that is so special. I’ve always felt so loved and supported in all things that I do and can’t even imagine the person I would be if I didn’t grow up in Ipswich <3

Career highlight so far?

Probably winning the ‘Youth Category’ for the Queensland Music Awards! When I first started out doing music 2 years ago, winning a QMA was on my 5–10 year goals list, and it was so humbling and fulfilling to receive this award so early. I’m now just super excited to see what else lays ahead :)

Fav non-music hobby?

I don’t know if this counts as a hobby, but I LOVE travelling. I’m actually answering these questions on a train to Luxembourg and I can confirm, I have missed travelling so much! I’m fortunate enough to have travelled around Europe, Asia and the islands around Australia since I was little, and have always loved exploring different cultures, trying all of the insanely good foods and meeting beautiful people along the way. This feeling you get when travelling is just so unmatched.

What’s on your dream rider?

My journal (always), a camcorder to record all the best moments, my ps4 and Nutella of course!

Dream music collaboration?

Ooo that’s a tough one because there are so many! But I’d have to say either Jorja Smith or James Blake. Jorja Smith just has an incredible voice and I am so obsessed with her powerful lyricism, and James Blake is such an insane producer and I have so much respect for him because he’s truly a genius.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I know it sounds very ambitious, but I’d love to be touring the world with my music and playing festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella! I really do believe if you work hard enough for the things you want, anything is possible. So, let’s see if we can do it :)

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Definitely ‘Firework’ by Katy Perry. It’s a classic.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

To not care about what other people think of you. Truly, it’s the biggest stealer of happiness. It’s so important to just focus on yourself and do what you want to do without feeling any judgement, because life is way too short and precious to spend it thinking about what others might say or think about you.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

My unconditional love for ramen. I don’t think my music gives off ‘ramen lover’ vibes, so hey surprise!

Paulina’s ‘Untouched’ is out now.

