Yesterday would have marked late Silver Jews frontman David Berman’s 53rd birthday. To honour his life, and enduring impact on music, a number of tribute shows took place around America.

A very special tribute went down in Portland. Pavement royalty, Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich — who both cut their teeth in Silver Jews— performed together. They were joined by William Tyler, Rebecca Gates of the Spinanes, Clay Cole and more. As Stereogum report, Malkmus and Nastanovich closed their set with a poignant rendition of ‘Trains Across the Sea’. Which you can watch below.

Trains Across the Sea performed on David Berman's birthday by @dronecoma and @BNastanovich at @bunkbar at the benefit organized by @chickfactorzine pic.twitter.com/Huv57F1Pys — Lance Bangs (@lancebangs) January 5, 2020

Another Speedy Ortiz-organised show went down in Philadelphia, that saw hometown heroes Frances Quinlan of Hop Along, Jake Ewald of Modern Baseball and Slaughter Beach, Dog, Cynthia Schemmer of Radiator Hospital and more cover cuts from Berman’s expansive catalogue.

Berman passed away in August last year, he was 52 years old.