Vancouver indie pop band Peach Pit have announced their return to Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2025 for ‘The Magpie Tour’.

The Canadian four-piece will perform five headline shows in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland.

Their new album Magpie, due out Friday, October 25th via Columbia Records, along with its lead single, was inspired by magpies.

The band’s fourth studio album, featuring 11 tracks, highlights their signature expansive arrangements and heartfelt songwriting. This continues their trajectory, which began with their debut EP Sweet FA in 2016.

Magpie, the follow-up to 2022’s From 2 to 3, had a challenging creation process. Initially inspired by The Beatles’ Let It Be recording sessions, Peach Pit aimed for a spontaneous approach.

“We wanted to go into the studio with a bunch of songs that we’d flesh out and write on the fly,” the band’s vocalist, Neil Smith, explains. “We’d done that a bunch of times before for singles here and there, so we were like, ‘Let’s try making a record that way’.” But after a few studio sessions in their native Vancouver that ultimately proved fruitless, the band felt creatively stuck.

“At a certain point, we were like, ‘Damn, this isn’t really working for us,’” Smith recalls. The band took a break in the process to head to Melbourne for their debut tour of Australia, where they found inspiration.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I was struck by how magpies are seen as both good and bad omens,” says Smith of Australia’s beloved avian. This duality resonated with the singer, especially in relation to his decision to quit drinking as well as the ups and downs the band experienced while creating Magpie. “The album reflects those highs and lows, from heartbreak to new love.”

Tickets to Peach Pit’s upcoming tour go on sale Monday, September 30th at 11am (local time) via frontiertouring.com/peachpit, with pre-sales for Frontier Members starting Thursday, September 26th at 11am (local time) – see website for full info.

Peach Pit Australia & New Zealand Tour 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Thursday 26 September (11am local time) via frontiertouring.com/peachpit

or until presale allocation exhausted

Tickets on sale Monday, September 30th at 11am (local time)

Friday, February 28th

Freo.Social, Perth, WA

18+

moshtix.com.au

Sunday, March 2nd

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday, March 5th

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne

18+

ticketek.com.au

Friday, March 7th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Sunday, March 9th

Powerstation, Auckland

18+

ticketmaster.co.nz